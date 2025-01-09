Is Goodwin Leaving Chicago Med? Her Future Fate Just Got Revealed

Chicago Med rang in 2025 by finally revealing the fate of S. Epatha Merkerson's Sharon Goodwin and whether the character will be leaving the hit series.

Set in NBC's One Chicago universe, the beloved medical drama has run for 10 seasons on the network, all of which have included Merkerson's OR nurse-turned-hospital administrator.

However, her future was put into question in Season 10's mid-season finale (something that had fans worried from pre-release trailers) as she was attacked by an intruder on her way to her office, leaving her on what seemed to be death's door.

Goodwin's Chicago Med Fate Revealed

Chicago Med

After Sharon Goodwin's fate was put into question during the Season 10 mid-season finale, fans got some answers as Chicago Med returned from the holiday break.

Season 10, Episode 9 (subtitled "No Love Lost") focused on S. Epatha Merkerson's series mainstay as she fought for her life. The Fall finale left the fan-favorite hospital administrator as she clung to life following an attack in her office at the show's central healthcare facility.

When the series came back, it was questionable whether Goodwin was going make it out of this bloody affair alive. The Winter season premiere followed the doctors of Chicago's Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they had to operate on one of their own.

Goodwin was rushed into emergency surgery after being saved by former military man and now doctor Dr. Dean Archer (who joined the Chicago Med cast back in 2021). Archer was there to drop off his resignation letter; however, Goodwin managed to wave him down, having him step in and stop the assailant, possibly saving her life.

Some may remember that Goodwin had previously demoted Dr. Archer, causing him to ponder resigning. But had she not done that, he would not have been there to save her when she needed help most.

On the operating table, Archer and the other doctors discovered Goodwin's pancreas had been lacerated during the attack, which complicated things thanks to her diabetes.

This gave the doctors a tough decision (which they presented to Goodwin's daughter/medical proxy Tara). Either they do a smaller surgery and Goodwin never eats orally again, or they do a more intensive/riskier one to avoid this but possibly lose her in the process.

Tara decides on the safer procedure, but Archer calls an audible. He says that he will not let fear dictate their decision, and is going to do everything he can to save his boss. Despite some vitriol being thrown his way for the decision, the Gaffney medical team manage to save Goodwin.

The episode ends with Goodwin in recovery, as fans let out a collective sigh of relief thanks to the character's death scare seemingly being over.

Goodwin's Future on Chicago Med

Sharon Goodwin is just the latest name to be attached to a potential exit from Chicago Med this season (read more about other characters leaving Chicago Med here).

However, where others have used an opportunity like this to take a step back from the series, S. Epatha Merkerson's character did not. As the series rounds out its 10th season, it would seem that Goodwin is going nowhere, and is in the series for the long haul.

For the rest of the season, fans can expect the ripple effect of Goodwin's death scare to be felt throughout the show's central Chicago hospital.

This will likely include the character dealing with Dr. Archer's potential resignation and whether he actually wants to leave the healthcare facility or not. One can assume he will stick around (and potentially be lauded by Goodwin) after he makes the executive decision that would ultimately save his boss' life.

And that decision will also likely come into play going forward, as he went directly against the wishes of Goodwin's medical proxy. While it worked out this time, this sort of reckless move could have potentially killed her as well.

This could be a fun bit of narrative tension for the series to toy around with in its next few episodes, as Archer's future becomes more clear to audiences.

Beyond Season 10 though, Goodwin's future (along with that of the rest of the cast for that matter) hangs in the balance.

Season 11 of the series has not yet been announced, and it still could be several months before fans find out if the show will get renewed. Until then, all fans can do is still back and watch Season 10 as it continues to unfold over the next few weeks.

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock.