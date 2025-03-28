Chicago Fire is back for new episodes in Season 13, coming with a tease for Sam Carver's long-awaited return after an unexpected exit.

Chicago Fire is now back in action for Season 13 after a week-long delay, getting back to the continuing drama the series is known for as new episodes air.

This season has already been quite the roller-coaster ride thanks to numerous character exits and near-exits, and that trend does not appear close to ending. With a new chief commanding Firehouse 51, the Chicago Fire team has been in a state of flux all year, continually adjusting to new leadership and new dynamics.

What Happened to Carver on Chicago Fire

Jake Lockett

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14 marked a change for Jake Lockett's Sam Carver as he exited the show, with many wondering if this exit was permanent. Lockett has been part of the main Chicago Fire cast since the beginning of Season 11 in 2022.

Earlier in the season, a big focus of Carver's story was his sobriety journey, which reached some low points in Season 13. This included being benched by his captain after committing huge errors during a fire call, and he also was seen attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings to deal with his drinking problem.

Taking on double shifts at Firehouses 40 and 51, he then told Stella Kidd about his problem and took some time away to deal with his problems.

Did Carver Leave Chicago Fire?

As mentioned, Sam Carver left Firehouse 51 and Chicago Fire as a whole in Season 13, Episode 14. However, it was confirmed that his exit would not be permanent.

Speaking to Parade, showrunner Andrea Newman told fans that Carver would "be back from his stint at rehab very soon."

"We really wanted to do justice to the addiction journey," Newman continued, making it clear that "nothing comes easy." She went on to tease the "bumpy road" ahead of him and how rough it would be for "the people who love him most."

Also noteworthy is that Lockett has continued to post on social media about Chicago Fire, further teasing his return. As recently as March 26, he posted a video on Instagram giving fans a look into his "morning routine."

Is Carver Coming Back to Chicago Fire?

While Carver's exit in Season 13, Episode 14 brought concern for fans, there's no doubt that he will be back later this season. For now, however, there is no exact timetable on when that might happen.

The show's most recent episode had some focus on Carver as Hanako Greensmith's Violet Mikami shared her longing for Carver and missing him. Although this has certainly happened in instances where characters stay away from a series, this does not appear to be the case for Carver.

With Carver currently on furlough from Firehouse 51 as he gets a handle on his alcoholism, the team is now working out how to operate without his services.

Even so, he still seems to be a vital member of the team, particularly seeing how much people like Violet still care about him and want him around. Violet even tried to write him a letter and reach out to him, but she found herself struggling to get the words out that she wanted.

New episodes of Chicago Fire debut on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock.