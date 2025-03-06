Aside from its many twists and turns, Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15 ended on a major death that will change Firehouse 51 like never before.

Chicago Fire has no shortage of character exits in its 13-season run, with the hit NBC series already saying goodbye to some fan-favorites like former Chief Boden, Blake Gallo, and Sylvie Brett.

Ahead of a mini-hiatus from Chicago Fire Season 13, the latest episode revealed a shocking death that will change the narrative trajectory of one of Firehouse 51's core characters.

Who Dies in Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 15?

KaDee Strickland

After Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15's official trailer teased a death that worried One Chicago fans, the new episode delivered many twists before revealing it.

The new episode, "Too Close," has many storylines to manage, such as Damon's struggles in his firehouse, Mouch's continued dilemma over his lieutenant opportunities, and Chief Pascal's efforts to secure an anniversary gift for his wife.

The installment features many close calls to the lives of some of the characters.

Kelly Severide's half-brother, Damon, is trapped inside a burning building and almost gets beaten up by his fellow firefighters, but he ends up surviving.

Stella Kidd, who almost died in the One Chicago crossover event, also takes a risk by saving an innocent civilian from dying during a call, but she gets to live to fight another day.

Ultimately, the heartbreaking death in the episode revolves around Chief Pascal's wife, Monica (portrayed by KaDee Strickland).

"Too Close" reveals that Monica was involved in a nasty car accident where her car was hit directly on the driver's side.

After Mouch identifies Monica as Chief Pascal's wife, the team works hard to get her to safety, with Violet Mikami as the main paramedic.

Elsewhere, Chief Pascal is waiting for Monica for their anniversary dinner, but he receives a call from Mouch instead to tell him the bad news. He then rushes off to the hospital.

While they manage to get Monica out and bring her to Gaffney Medical Center (the main site of Chicago Med), she tragically succumbs to her injuries, and Dr. Archer tells Chief Pascal that his wife is dead.

The episode ends with a heartbroken Chief Pascal collapsing to Monica's bedside as the squad of Firehouse 51 watches in heartbreak.

What Happens to Chief Pascal After Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 15?

KaDee Strickland

While some fans predicted Monica Pascal would die in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15, it is still heartbreaking to learn about the character's death, considering Chief Pascal's journey in the new season.

Throughout Season 13, Monica and Chief Pascal have had their fair share of ups and downs. Interestingly, Monica is the main reason he decides to take the Firehouse 51 post to get closer to her and rekindle their romance.

The pair eventually found common ground in the season, agreeing to take another chance at their marriage.

While Chief Pascal is not a fan-favorite among Chicago Fire diehards, seeing him in his most vulnerable state is gut-wrenching.

At this stage, it is unknown how Chief Pascal would recover from his wife's death, but the new promo from Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16 suggests that he will be hellbent on looking for someone to blame.

As he goes on a rampage and potentially descends into a downward spiral, the squad of Firehouse 51 will try to keep him in check while still helping him find the truth about what happened to Monica.

The next episode of Chicago Fire Season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.