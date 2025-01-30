After Chicago PD's latest episode had fans wondering if longtime character Sergeant Trudy Platt died, the series' showrunner was quick to clarify what exactly happened.

Portrayed by Amy Morton in the hit NBC drama, Sergeant Trudy Platt has been a part of the series since the series began in 2014. Rising from on-the-streets patrol officer to the rank of Sergeant, she has been a major part of the show's central police detachment for years.

However, her fate was put into question in the most recent One Chicago crossover episode, where all three Chicago series (Med, Fire, and PD) came together for an epic three-hour TV event.

What Happened to Trudy in Chicago PD?

Chicago PD

Fans were left slack-jawed with the latest One Chicago crossover event, as many assumed Chicago PD's Sergeant Trudy Platt died during one of its intense action sequences.

This particular moment arrived for the longtime member of the Chicago PD cast (read more about the Chicago PD cast here), as she investigated the gas explosion and ensuing fire at the heart of this particular One Chicago team-up.

Taking a look at the burnt-out scene, Trudy came to realize the fire had been an act of arson. This leads her and her team adamant that they will find the culprits and bring them to justice.

It does not take long for a few suspects to show their faces though, as Trudy and her team encounter two robbers in the building and go chasing after them.

This leads Trudy alone down into a sub-basement of the scene of the crime, where she is confronted by another culprit. As she approaches to arrest him and bring him into custody, Trudy is attacked from behind with another person shooting her in the back and seemingly leaving her for dead.

Just before passing out on the floor of the basement, Amy Morton's character gets off a radio call to her fellow officers, who arrive, saving Trudy from the cold hard concrete floor and rushing her to the hospital.

Things are very touch-and-go from here. While Trudy is now in the care of the Chicago Med team, that does not mean she is safe. Her injuries are bad, and the doctors know that.

However, they manage to make something work (as they often do), performing a risky experimental procedure on the Chicago detective. The last fans hear of Trudy in the crossover she is recovering, but her fate is not definitively confirmed in the episode.

When asked about Trudy's fate following the events of the 2025 One Chicago crossover, Chicago PD showrunner Gwen Sigan was cryptic in her responses. She told NBC, "It's very emotional" and "[Fans will] have to watch to really find out what happens with her story:"

"I would say it’s very emotional. It’s definitely high-stakes. [Fans will] have to watch to really find out what happens with her story. But I think it really galvanizes the team. She is someone that across all three shows, I think she’s pretty beloved. Especially with her relationship with Mouch and how often she’s on 'Chicago Fire.' You see every character’s reaction. And it forms quite high stakes for the team to find these offenders at the end of the day."

"Her life is on the line," Chicago Med showrunner Allen Macdonald added, and it will be the responsibility of doctors Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Ripley (Luke Mitchell) to save the Chicago PD mainstay:

"Her life is on the line, and they really have to work together to hopefully figure that out in time."

Is Amy Morton's Trudy Platt Leaving Chicago PD?

Now, as Amy Morton's Trudy Platt hangs in the balance on Chicago PD, the question will become: is the series setting up an exit for the longtime One Chicago character?

At least judging from the events of the recent crossover, it would seem like she is going to pull through.

Even though the doctors of Chicago Med had to pull out all of the stops to even give Morton's character a fighting chance of pulling through, the last indication the crossover episode leaves haves with seems to hint that she will be over.

As the three-hour television event came to an end, it was revealed that Trudy was in stable condition, potentially lining up a full recovery for the character. However, it is not as though her coming this close to death will not have a ripple effect across the One Chicago universe.

As mentioned by Chicago PD showrunner Gwen Sigan, this event "[galvanized] the team," bringing together everyone in a way that was much needed (more for some characters than others).

These sorts of exit scares are nothing new for the One Chicago universe. Mere months ago, audiences had a similar sort of fright as it seemed like LaRoyce Hawkins' Detective Kevin Atwater was primed to depart from the show, yet he is still around nonetheless.

Sometimes these series use these moments of high tension to teach a lesson to its set of characters in-universe while heightening the drama for the audiences at home in the process.

That is not to say these never result in the actor/character leaving the series though. Over the years, big names and come and gone in the Chicago PD detachment (just look at Jesse Lee Soffer Jay—who left the series back in 2022).

However, at least for now, it looks as though that is not the case with Amy Morton's Trudy Platt.

