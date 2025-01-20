The Traitors Season 3 US Spoilers: Who Wins? Rumors & Speculation Explained

The Traitors Season 3 spoilers could be hiding under fans' noses, if they only knew where to look.

Based on the hit British reality series of the same name, The Traitors follows a group of contestants confined in the same castle in a high-stakes game similar to the classroom staple "Mafia."

Divided into the Faithful and the Traitors, the Faithful are entrusted to sus out the remaining Traitors and avoid being "murdered" by them. A winner is eventually crowned with either the remaining Traitors taking home a cash prize or the Faithful splitting the winnings depending on whether all the Traitors were discovered or not.

The Traitors Season 3 Breakdown

With several weeks remaining in The Traitors Season 3, there is still some time before a winner will be crowned; however, some spoilers may be available for those willing to look.

Season 3 kicked off January 9 on Peacock, bringing with it a brand-new cast of 16 reality TV stars all battling it out to win a cash prize.

Yet again, The Traitors cast is sequestered in a castle in the Scottish highlands (a location that has been the subject of much speculation as of late), being divided into two factions — the Faithful and the Traitors.

As of writing, only three episodes of Season 3 have been released, with 12 total expected by the time the season is done. The Season 3 finale should begin streaming sometime in mid-March, with a new winner being crowned.

However, for those who cannot wait to discover who the Season 3 winner will be, there have been a few theories floating around for fans to pour over.

Dylan and Derrick Could Go Far

The most prevailing theory is that Dylan Efron and Derrick Levasseur will make it deep into the high-stakes competition.

This is based on evidence that the pair of former reality TV stars followed each other on Instagram (as spotted by fans on Reddit) long before the series began to air, potentially hinting that they may have formed a rapport on the show.

Typically these sorts of friendships are not forged fast. This could mean the pair were on the series long enough to become close friends, lasting until late in the competition as opposed to being sent home in its early goings.

There is no guarantee that either will win, but this could be the first hint at the pair at least making it to the final few weeks, making them a pretty good bet to take home the grand prize when everything is said and done.

Could Danielle and Brittany Win It All?

Another pair of contestants rumored to make it at least near the end are Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes.

The former Big Brother: Reindeer Games contestants have been spotted in promotional material for the series, sitting at a roundtable with very few people around them (via Reddit).

This may indicate that they make it long enough in the series to at least see some of their fellow cast members having been eliminated.

Of course, reality TV is no stranger to playing with fans' preconceived motions with its marketing. However, at least early on, this feels like a pretty good horse to bet on given the evidence that has been provided to fans so far.

The Traitors Season 3 is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.