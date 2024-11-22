Who Wins Rhythm and Flow Season 2? Winner Speculation Explained

After years of waiting, Netflix's Rhythm and Flow series is back for Season 2 and ready to crown a new winner amongst its aspiring hip-hop artists.

Marking Netflix's first musical competition series (akin to the likes of American Idol and The Voice), the streaming reality hit follows a group of 'hoping to break it big' rap artists, going through a series of challenges and competing for a $250,000 grand prize.

The series first made its mark on the streamer in 2019, this time coming back with a whole new cast and panel of superstar judges (DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris).

Which Contestants Are Left In Rhythm and Flow Season 2?

Rhythm and Flow

With four episodes now out for Rhythm and Flow, a picture of what is in store for Season 2 has started to come into view.

After several rounds of grueling auditions, the show has settled on 22 aspiring rappers who are looking to make a name for themselves. Among them, one will walk away the Season 2 winner, pocketing $250,000 in the process.

The contestants who made the cut this time around are from all four corners of the U.S.

Season 2 judge Latto told Tudum that this season, they are looking for "the whole package," trying to find someone who "can survive in this new generation."

The 22 contestants left in the series can be seen below:

Būnduke

C5

Calirant

Chyng Diamond

Christian LaNeve

Cody Ray

Detroit Diamond

Dono

DreTL

Honie Gold

Jacques Laine

Jay Taj

JayWop

Jaxs

Jesirae

K’alley

King Hoodie

Lex Lane

LG

Lil JSean

Liu Khang

Malaynah

Mizzy

Phatgirl

Quin Jaye

Rhome

SeeFour

Sura Ali

Sway Royal

Tia P.

Tony Da Kidd

YGB Reaper

Yoshi Vintage

Who Will Win Rhythm and Flow Season 2?

Only four episodes of Rhythm and Flow Season 2 have been released at the time of writing, so no winner has been crowned as of yet.

However, there have been a few frontrunners that have emerged over the first few episodes, potentially hinting at where the rest of the season will go.

The rest of the series will be released in two batches. Episodes 5-7 will debut on Wednesday, November 27, and then Episodes 8-10 on Wednesday, December 4.

It is in that last batch of episodes where a winner will finally be crowned, walking away with $250,000.

The common fan sentiment so far this season has put a particular focus on the female contestants left in the show. Names like LG, Jax, and Sura Ali have been early standouts, putting them (at least for now) a step above some of their competition.

If the show were to pick a female winner, that would mark a first for the series after it crowned California native D Smoke its winner in Season 1.

That is not to say the men are completely hopeless in the series, with some fan favorites so far being DreTL and Jay Taj; however, it has been noted by multiple viewers just how much stronger the women seem to be this season in comparison (via Reddit).

Rhythm and Flow Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.