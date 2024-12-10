Controversy and defamatory accusations appeared online over the winner of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow Season 2.

Rhythm + Flow marks Netflix's first musical competition series. It follows a group of rap artists who compete in a series of challenges for a $250,000 grand prize. Akin to other competition series like So You Think You Can Dance, the series is known for bringing plenty of drama along with its dance antics.

The series premiered on Netflix in 2019 behind a judging panel featuring Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. and returned in 2024 after various production delays. Season 2 began on November 20 with a new trio of judges: DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto.

Rhythm and Flow Season 2 Controversy Explained

Netflix

After weeks of speculation about the winner of Rhythm + Flow Season 2, Atlanta, Georgia-based DreTL took home the top prize.

However, this led to discussion amongst viewers on X (formerly Twitter) that the new season was rigged in favor of DreTL.

@meowmeeka__ was livid about the results, calling competitor Jay Taj "the most polished on that show:"

"'Rhythm and flow' so fucking rigged dawg!!!!! Jay Taj is literally the most polished on that show. Yall gave it to Dretl simply because he’s from atl!!!"

Similar comments came from @ItsYaBoyJayRoc, who felt the team behind the series "just wanted someone from Atlanta to win:"

"'Rhythm and Flow' Season 2 was bootleg. Ain’t no way DreTL won over Jay Taj. They just wanted someone from Atlanta to win. Super bias. DreTL shouldn’t have gotten that far. How u get to the finals and they tell him he finally was on beat. Wait what? Smh"

@chefcolelawson is adamant about not seeing Rhythm + Flow back for another season:

"Welp there’s that don’t even bring another season back of 'rhythm & flow' this was the worst most rigged shit ever. From jump street too. Dono shoulda stayed over Diamond. Jaxs over Sura Ali, and def Jaytaj over Dretl… like what in the actual hell."

@Launica823 felt it was "so obvious" that the season was rigged after the final results came in:

"Just finished 'rhythm and flow' and yeah that shit was rigged they made it so obvious LMFAOOOOOO"

Is Rhythm and Flow Season 2 Rigged?

As of writing, there appears to be no tangible evidence that Rhythm and Flow Season 2 was rigged or pre-determined so that DreTL would come out on top. Most complaints seem to stem from him being an Atlanta-based rapper, leading to theories about a hometown bias in place.

Jay Taj had garnered much support from the fan base from the moment he joined the competition, making his loss a tough one for many to swallow. This was coupled with the respect he had seemingly earned from his competitors and peers on the series.

Following the show's run, Netflix or the production team do not appear to be planning to investigate any signs of rigging or misdoings regarding the final results.

Both seasons of Rhythm + Flow are streaming on Netflix.