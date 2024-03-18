So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD), Fox's hit reality dance series, is back for new 2024 episodes with an all-new group of judges and contestants in Season 18.

First brought to life in 2005 under American Idol producers Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe, SYTYCD showcases trained dancers from different genres through rounds of auditions in cities across the United States.

In the end, only a small number of contestants are chosen to be finalists, showing their range in various styles as viewers vote weekly for who they like best. Those results are combined with the judges' votes to see who moves on to further rounds.

2024's So You Think You Can Dance Judges & Contestants

Cat Deeley

Cat Deeley

Instagram: @catdeeley

Since Season 2, Cat Deeley has served as the host and presenter of So You Think You Can Dance, and she will continue to serve in the same role for Season 18 in 2024.

Deeley previously hosted multiple shows in England such as SMTV Live and Fame Academy, and she also played a role on the comedy series Deadbeat as the character Camomile White.

Along with her place on So You Think You Can Dance, Deeley also works as a host on the British talk show This Morning.

Allison Holker

Allison Holker

Instagram: @allisonholker

Allison Holder first made her mark on So You Think You Can Dance as a contestant in Season 2, finishing in the top eight as one of the season's youngest contestants at only 18 years old.

She later had a spot as an All-Star for the series from Season 7 to Season 11, and she returned again in Season 14.

Before taking on this position, Holker also worked as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars from Season 19 to Season 21, then again for Season 23. Her highest finish came in Season 20 when she and Glee star Jonathan Ryker nearly won the competition, coming in second place to dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and actress Rumer Willis.

She was announced to be a judge for SYTYCD in December 2023 on Instagram, following in the footsteps of her late husband, beloved entertainer Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Instagram: @maksimc

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is best known for his time as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, where he competed for 17 seasons. His best finish came in Season 18, when he won the competition with Olympic silver-medalist figure skater Meryl Davis, and he had four other top-three finishes.

He also starred in Broadway dance productions such as Burn the Floor and Forever Tango.

Often known for being Dancing with the Stars' "bad boy," Chmerkovskiy takes on his first season as a So You Think You Can Dance judge in 2024.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa

Instagram: @itsjojosiwa

20-year-old JoJo Siwa first came to fame on the reality show Dance Moms alongside her mother, Jessalynn, before making a name for herself as a dancer. She has other reality show experience as well, with an appearance in Season 3 of The Masked Singer, being revealed as the singer behind the "T-rex".

Siwa made history upon competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 30 by being part of the first same-sex couple in series history, dancing with pro Jenna Johnson. The pair finished in second place behind former NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach.

Siwa first joined SYTYCD as a judge for Season 17 in 2022, and she now fills the position formerly filled by Nigel Lythgoe, who stepped down in the wake of two sexual assault lawsuits.

Comfort Fedoke

Comfort Fedoke

Instagram: @comfortfedoke

Comfort Fedoke is another product of the SYTYCD machine, having competed in Season 4 before placing in the top eight that year.

Now, she joins Siwa and Chmerkovskiy on the judging panel for Season 18, jumping to the other side of the competition for the first time in 2024.

Roman Nevinchanyi

Roman Nevinchanyi

Instagram: @romanevinchany

Ukrainian-born Roman Nevinchanyi comes into Season 18 as a Latin ballroom dancer, although he lets the fans know he is "not a traditional ballroom dancer."

Bonding with Chmerkovskiy over their shared Ukrainian roots, Nevinchanyi feels extra pressure to perform well for his fellow countryman, being pushed through to the next round by all three judges.

Easton Magliarditi

Easton Magliarditi

Instagram: @eastonmags_

Easton Magliarditi first auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance in Season 13, which came when he was only nine years old, as he looks to make it further into the competition for Season 18.

Now a 19-year-old, Magliarditi shows vast improvement and incredible strength with his dance, earning a standing ovation from all three judges and quickly moving forward to the next round.

Justice Little

Justice Little

Justice Little is only seen for a moment in the Season 18 premiere, putting his skills as a hip-hop dancer on display.

However, the judges give him plenty of critiques such as not using the space he was given well enough, giving him a "no" as his time in Season 18 ends quickly.

Olivia Alboher

Olivia Alboher

Tik Tok: @oliviaalboher

Instagram: @oliviaalboher

Olivia Alboher comes into So You Think You Can Dance with over 2.2 million followers on TikTok, leading many fans to believe she would have a great shot at moving forward in the competition.

Putting forth a much more emotional performance than her bubbly personality would lead many to expect, she impresses all three judges with her grace, earning a "yes" from the entire panel.

Maximus Osorio Simonenko

Maximus Osorio Simonenko

Instagram: @maximus_o.s

Maximus Osorio Simonenko puts forth his best effort with a hip-hop routine, including a backflip that goes wrong.

Chmerkovskiy does not think Simonenko was able to show his best in this competition, and while Fedoke has belief in him, he does not make it through to the next round.

Oshae “King Wavy” Young

Oshae “King Wavy” Young

Oshae "King Wavy" Young jumps into action with a hip-hop routine before he passes out. He is then diagnosed with an arrhythmia and given a pacemaker.

While Chmerkovskiy says no after his performance, the other judges wonder what Young could do with another dance style, pushing him through while hoping he performs better in the next round.

Dakayla Wilson

Dakayla Wilson

Instagram: @dakaylawilsonn

Dakayla Wilson tells fans the story of how her mother died when she was only seven years old before putting forth her dance skills, which she combines with her experience as a gymnast.

All three judges are wowed by her performance as she gains particular praise for her charisma and facial expression, earning an emphatic "yes" from the entire panel as she moves forward.

Kyler Durrence

Kyler Durrence

Instagram: @kylerdurrence

Kyler Durance hopes to wow the judges with a contemporary dance routine, which earns some applause from the judges, even though it does not appear to be very passionate applause.

Chmerkovskiy heaps major praise on Durrence, but his two fellow judges both say no, ending the dancer's journey in the opening round.

Jin Lee

Jin Lee

Jin Lee is a young Chinese competitor who puts forth a dance that brings a couple of the judges to tears, with Fedoke telling her she had "grace" in her movements.

Lee even shares her gratitude with Holker for the way she carries on the legacy of her late husband, DJ tWitch. Unsurprisingly, she gets a "yes" from the panel to go to the next round.

Braylon Browner

Braylon Browner

Instagram: @braylonbrowner

Braylon Browner comes into So You Think You Can Dance feeling good about his chances as he embraces a contemporary dance routine.

This proves to be just the right choice as he gets a standing ovation from the entire judging panel, leaving no doubt as to whether he will move forward to the next stage of the competition.

Madison Rouge Alvarado

Madison Rouge Alvarado

Instagram: @madisonrougealvarado

Madison Rogue Alvarado enters the competition with a jazz-funk solo which she choreographed, earning a sort of sedated applause from the judges.

Discussing her years-long battle with bulimia, all three judges show her support as they give her a yes, advancing her to the next round.

Gideon Mekwunye

Gideon Mekwunye

Instagram: @blkwolfnasty

Gideon Mekwunye enters the contest as a break dancer, although he struggles with his routine.

Admitting that he is not quite ready for the spotlight the way the judges would need him to be, he gets a "no" and ends his time on Season 18 early.

Arianna Santos

Arianna Santos

Ariana Santos grew up with her mother and has lived in the same apartment with her since childhood, getting into Latin ballroom dance through her.

Performing a hip-hop/Flamenco fusion, she gains praise for her high-level energy. She is rejected by the judges, although they are shown to regret that decision a little later in Season 18.

Kaylee Bays

Kaylee Bays

Instagram: @slayleebays

Kaylee Bays is a young jazz dancer with an unfortunate disability called Ehlers–Danlos syndrome, meaning her connective tissues are deteriorating as she is forced to compete in a wheelchair.

While the judges are understandably concerned about the physical challenges of later stages in the contest, they are impressed with her ability to adapt to change as they send her forward.

Olivia Zeiml

Olivia Zeiml

Instagram: @olivia.zeiml

Olivia Zeiml is a member of a dance collective group based in Tucson, Arizona, which has three members of the group at auditions for So You Think You Can Dance. Zeiml performs a jazz solo for her routine.

Although she uses energetic music for her dance, the judges give her a "no" as her performance does not match the energy of the song.

Avery Gay

Avery Gay

Instagram: @averygayofficial

Avery Gay takes a unique direction from other Season 18 contestants, putting forth a pointe routine that features elements of jazz and contemporary.

While she is pushed through to the next round, Chmerkovskiy wants Gay to push herself past her comfort zone over the coming weeks in the competition.

Madison Kotch

Madison Kotch

Instagram: madikotch

Madison Kotch shows off a contemporary solo performance, putting forward a slow and rhythmic dance for the judges as she looks to advance to next week.

While some aspects of her dance come off well, Chmerkovskiy feels her eyes are disconnected from the rest of her movements, although she still moves on.

Cole Neville

Cole Neville

Instagram: @_coleneville

Cole Neville makes a unique impression on the So You Think You Can Dance panel as the one male contestant who performs in high heels.

Bringing an impressive performance on top of that wardrobe choice, both Holker and Chmerkovskiy give him positive feedback and push him through to the next round.

Sebastian Quinones & Elina Sharipova

Sebastian Quinones & Elina Sharipova

Instagram: @sebastianelinadance/

Sebastian Quinones & Elina Sharipova do their best to impress the three judges with a country ballroom dance routine in 2024's So You Think You Can Dance.

While the duo gets a "no" from the panel, they are encouraged to keep up the good work so they can be ready for the spotlight eventually.

Jainil Mehta

Jainil Mehta

Instagram: @jainil_dreamtodance

Mumbai-based Jainil Mehta comes to the USA with a hip-hop and contemporary dance infused with his native heritage for the judges.

He earns praise for bringing something unique and different to the table while doing masterful work with his hands, getting a consensus "yes" to move on to the next round.

Kenidee Allen

Kenidee Allen

Instagram: @kenidee_allen

Kenidee Allen hails from West Haven, Utah, having fought through years of medical problems following an incident where her lung filled with fluid at only nine years old.

Performing a jazz solo, Chmerkovskiy held back from voting after working with her previously, but both of the other judges gave her positive feedback as fans wait to see more of her in the future.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 18 continues with new episodes every Monday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

