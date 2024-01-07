Single's Inferno Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Netflix's hit reality dating series Single's Inferno is inching closer to the end of Season 3 as fans look forward to Episode 10's upcoming release.

Single's Inferno is a popular South Korean reality series that combines a survival-style series with the idea of fighting for love as contestants are left on an island they must escape, ideally paired off as a couple.

Often compared to Bachelor in Paradise, the series regularly ranks in Netflix's Global Top 10 list, including Season 3 which features a new group of solo contestants getting to know one another.

Release Schedule for Single's Inferno Season 3, Episode 10

Single's Inferno Season 3 will move forward with a brand new episode as part of the show's release schedule in early 2024.

Season 3, Episode 10 will officially debut on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 9.

Additionally, Netflix will start streaming the Season 3 finale, Episode 11, at this time.

What Will Happen in Single's Inferno Season 3, Episodes 10 & 11?

Introducing a second new island in Season 3 of Single's Inferno threw a twist into the show's usual procedure.

With this season's personnel including a professional basketball player, a fitness model, and a former Underwater Demolition Team soldier (all with big social media followings), there has been no shortage of drama as tensions run high.

At this point, Gwanhee hopes to move further in his relationship with Minji to the dismay of multiple other women on the show, which hasn't earned him much favor with the show's onlooking panel.

Minkyu is also getting close to Gyuri while Won Ik and Sieun push ahead with their courtship, leaving many wondering how these couples will pair off before the season ends.

And considering the numbers the series has garnered thus far in viewership worldwide, fans are sure to be tuned into the final two episodes to see what new storylines come to be.

Single's Inferno Season 3 Episodes 10 and 11 stream on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 am PT on Tuesday, January 9.

