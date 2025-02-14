Single's Inferno Season 4: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Single's Inferno Season 4 is now over, but how many of the show's central couples stayed together?

The Korean Netflix reality series has been ongoing since December 2021, mixing the survival-like challenges of something like Survivor with the coupling-up of Bachelor in Paradise.

While the series is so centered on romance, and helping its contestants find love, the show has not actually had that great of a track record. Through its first three seasons, none of the couples from the series have stuck together, potentially spelling doom for Season 4's group of aspiring romantics.

Are the Single's Inferno Season 4 Couples Still Together?

As of February 11, Single's Inferno Season 4 has come to an end, and the show's batch of contestants had to decide who they wanted to couple up with.

By the end of the series, eight of the show's thirteen cast members ended up finding someone to leave the island with hand-in-hand; however, whether those couples stayed together beyond the series is an entirely different ball of wax.

As is the case with most hit reality TV shows, Single's Inferno is filmed several months before its air date. That means the Season 4 cast has had to live their live in relative secrecy to not spoil anything major.

In that time though, a lot can change. Couples from the series can split up, they fall even deeper in love, or they may have completely moved on to another member of the Single's Inferno cast entirely.

Below is an update on each of the final couples from Single's Inferno Season 4:

Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an

Netflix

One of the few couples from Single's Inferno Season 4 that have remained in the spotlight since their time filming on the series was Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an.

In a recent interview with Lee, she coyly revealed she has kept "in contact" with "all of the contestants," perhaps insinuating that she and Yuk are still together without giving away the results of the series finale (via Marie Claire):

"Well, I'm in contact with all of the contestants. We regularly get together to have some good food together or have some booze. And we are also doing promos together. When we have promos, we come together, have this walk down memory lane, and talk about what happened when we were filming. So, yeah, we've been seeing one another a lot."

This comes as speculation is swirling about the couple online. Unsubstantiated rumors regarding the pair have popped up online in recent weeks, with reports emerging they have been seen on several dates since their time on the series.

Further fuel was added to these fires of speculation, as both Yuk and Lee posted tributes to each other on Instagram to commemorate the end of the season, sharing photos from the set where they were clearly coupled up.

Despite Yuk and Lee talking to other people throughout the series, they ended up settling on each other about midway through the show, committing to being a pair from Episode 6 onwards.

Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon

Netflix

While Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon have not been seen in public together like some of their other Single's Inferno castmates, it seems as though these two TV lovers are no longer together following their time on the series.

Both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status months after the series finished filming. It is notable that in a recent interview with Fastpaper, the idea of series host Dex taking a liking to her she revealed that she is "waiting:"

"Thank you for liking me. I'm waiting here"

That is by no means a confirmation that the pair have split, but why would she be encouraging the pursuits of another man if she was still in a committed relationship with Kim?

Bae and Kim did not have the long sweeping love story of some of the other contestants, only ever picking each other twice before the series finale, so it would not be all that surprising if they had broken up after getting to know each other further after the show came to an end.

An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin

Netflix

Whether An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin are still together remains unknown, but it seems like they may be.

There is not heaps of evidence pointing in either direction for this particular couple, but there have been a few nuggets that could suggest they are still feeling the love despite the series being over.

An has been seen posting several fan edits of the couple over the last few weeks on his Instagram Story, perhaps hinting that they are still together.

Bae, on the other hand, remains notably quiet about the situation, leading some to believe these stories from An may just be the reality star reliving some good memories as the show was airing.

An was a late addition to the series, arriving after Episode 4, but once he arrived, both he and Kim had their eyes trained on each other only choosing one another through the rest of the competition.

Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin

Netflix

Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin seem as though they may still be together after the end of Single's Inferno; however, whether that is the case remains to be seen.

The biggest point in the pair's favor comes from their online responses to the series finale hitting Netflix.

Kook posted an image on his Instagram page with Kim, sharing a cryptic caption that referred to "precious people" he met through his experience on the show.

"Although It was awkward at first in an unfamiliar environment,

with the help of precious people I’ve met through a program called 'Single's Inferno,' I've made unforgettable memories. It was such a precious memory for a short time."

While this could be the Single's Inferno star simply referencing the rest of the cast in its entirety, it could also be a sly way of hinting at the love he found in the series.

Kim posted a similar tribute post on Instagram, pouring her heart out in saying how much Single's Inferno helped her find herself, and discover who she is when she is in love:

"To me, 'Single’s Inferno 4' was like a mirror. When I’m in love, my feelings appear so clearly. In the process, I discovered that my speech and expressions might differ from my intentions…. I did a lot of reflection! Even though I didn’t like to see myself in that way, there were many scenes that I wanted to remember. It helped me a lot because there are people who cutely look at me. I am so so thankful! I will try to be a better person in the future!!"

Reading into this, these "people who cutely look at me" could be a direct allusion to Kook, but that has not been confirmed.

Single's Inferno Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

