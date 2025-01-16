Audiences are dying to learn more about Jang Theo, who recently left his mark on Single's Inferno Season 4.

South Korea's Single's Inferno combines reality dating with survival themes. Contestants are stranded on a remote island, where they must find their perfect match to secure an escape.

One of the eligible bachelors is Jang Theo (following the popular Kim Jin-Young from Season 3), hoping to find love on this twisted fate journey.

Who Is Jang Theo from Single's Inferno - Biography Details

Jang Theo Started Out Acting in Commercials

Jang began his entertainment career appearing in commercials, gaining international exposure by working with brands across Korea, Thailand, and Turkey.

His notable commercials include spots for BBQ in Korea, Hanbit Glow in Thailand, and Biscolata in Turkey.

Jang Is an Award Winning Actor

Jang has quickly established himself as an award-winning actor. He won the Best Foreign Language Film Actor award at the 2024 Asia International Film Festival in Macau for his role in Oppa.

In the film, he portrays a key role in an anti-scam awareness story, showcasing his talent in a socially relevant narrative.

Jang expressed immense gratitude on Instagram for the recognition, sharing that it was a "literally pinch-me moment" and acknowledging that he’s just getting started in his acting career:

"Literally pinch-me monent for me to not be able to get over for good. I've just touched the surface and kickstarted my journey as an actor. I'll put myself out more to be a top-notch actor as well as at the same time to bring happiness for my fans. Appreciate it :) Last but not least, I have a lot of upcoming and hyping projects to show y'all. I can't wait as well! Plz keep an eye on me."

With several exciting projects on the horizon, Jang is committed to growing as an actor and eagerly anticipating what's next in his journey after Single's Inferno.

Jang Is a Talented Piano Player

In addition to his acting skills, Jang plays the piano, impressing his followers with his musical skills on Instagram.

Jang also creates and releases music on his YouTube channel, Tachyon Project, where he shares his music production work.

Beyond his musical talents, Jang enjoys golf and horse riding and speaks multiple languages, including English, Korean, and Chinese.

Jang Will Next Star in Finding Santos

Jang will next star in the Filipino movie Finding Santos, set to release in February 2025.

Jang recently flew to the Philippines for the first time to prepare for the film, sharing his excitement about exploring "more of the Philippines and express[ing] [his] gratitude:"

"I just came here to explore and experience more of the Philippines and express my gratitude regarding the movie."

Although specific details about the film’s storyline are still under wraps, Jang revealed that it pays tribute to the Philippines for its historical aid to South Korea during the Korean War:

"This movie was made to honor and appreciate this aid. We are deeply grateful for this help from the Philippines."

How To Follow Kim Jin-Young Online

Fans of Jang can connect with him on Instagram.

Streaming on Netflix, Single's Inferno Season 4 premiered on January 14 and features 10 episodes released in batches of three every Tuesday.

This season introduces a twist: contestants are split between "hell island" and a luxury resort, and competitions determine their placements. Fans hope for more successful couples after several Season 3 splits.

The first three episodes of Single's Inferno Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.