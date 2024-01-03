Choi Hye-seon stars in Season 3 of Single’s Inferno as a contestant on the dating reality series.

The popular South Korean reality television show Single’s Inferno, which is streamable internationally on Netflix, has a unique premise.

Nine young, single men and women are stuck on a deserted island, and the only time they can leave is in the context of a date. Essentially, it’s Survivor meets The Bachelor.

Who Is Choi Hye-seon From Single’s Inferno?

Choi Hye-seon

Beyond appearing in Single’s Inferno 3 as a contestant, Choi Hye-seon, age 26, has a lot that fans of the series might be interested to learn about her.

Choi Hye-seon Is Attending Ewha Womans University

Choi is currently majoring in bioinformatics at Ewha Womans University, a private, women’s research school which is located in Seoul, South Korea.

Previously, she completed coursework at Durham University, the third-oldest higher education institute in England.

Choi Hye-seon Is a Professional Model

Choi Hye-seon is also a professional model who has done work for the fitness clothing brand Andar and the skincare company Roundlab.

Choi Gained Super Strength in This Korean Commercial

Choi was seen exhibiting superhero-levels of strength in a television ad for NH Investment where she lifted a car to retrieve a toy for a nearby child.

Of course, it was all accomplished through special effects!

Choi Took Part in World Vision’s Chosen Charity Campaign

Choi also very commendably took part in the children’s charity campaign World’s Vision Chosen in which kids in need select sponsors to provide support to them.

On her Instagram account, she posted the following about her experiences with the charity, noting that participating was “an honor:”

“It was an honor to be a part of World Vision’s <chosen> campaign where children choose their own sponsor, apart from the existing method of choosing their own sponsor🧡 Being able to connect with a child on the other side of the world in one picture, and the fact that I was chosen by him makes this relationship even more precious and precious. In this era where everyday life is recorded in pictures and uploaded to Instagram, why not create a special relationship with African children with one picture of mine?”

Choi Hye-seon is on Instagram at the handle hazelchoiiii.

Brand new episodes of Single's Inferno Season 3 air on Netflix every Tuesday until January 9, 2024.