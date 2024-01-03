Who Is Min Ji? 4 Things to Know About Single's Inferno 3 Contestant

From being a Miss Korea contestant to pursuing her dream of becoming a news anchor, here are several interesting things about Single's Inferno 3 contestant Cho Min Ji.

As Single's Inferno approaches its conclusion on Netflix, Cho Min-Ji is one of the remaining contestants seeking to find love on a remote island before eventually being transported to paradise.

Who Is Cho Min-Ji In Single's Inferno Season 3?

Cho Min-Ji

Min-Ji Was a Miss Korea Runner-Up

In the 2021 edition of the Miss Korea pageant, Cho Min-Ji finished as second runner-up alongside Jung Do-hee. Choi Seo Eun won the title of Miss Korea.

In Single's Inferno Season 3, Min-ji reunited with Miss Korea 2021 first runner-up Yoo Si-Eun.

Min-ji acknowledged her ups and downs during the competition in a lengthy Instagram post in November 2021, noting that her biggest goal in the pageant was to show who she is as a person.

Min-Ji is Majoring in Economics

The 26-year-old Single's Inferno contestant is also busy with her studies, being an economics major at Ehwa Woman's University in Seoul, South Korea.

Ehwa Woman's University is one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea and is regarded as one of the world's largest female educational institutes.

It produced many impressive South Korean women graduates, including the first female Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Myeong-sook, and the first Korean female lawyer, Lee Tai-Young.

Min-Ji is Preparing To Become a News Anchor

Cho Min-ji has set her sights on trying to become a news anchor.

In Single's Inferno Season 3 Episode 5, Min-ji opened up about her news anchor dream, noting that she is also reading news scripts to practice her "vocalization and pronunciation:"

“I’m working towards a career as an anchor. On the side, I’m also in a study group and attending an academy. [I'm also] practicing vocalization and pronunciation by ready news scripts around.”

Min-ji (via Meaww) also said she attends a newspaper study group on weekday mornings.

Min-Ji Took Part in an NFT Project (to Support Dogs)

In July 2022, Min-ji joined her fellow pageant contestants for Miss Korea 2021 to participate in an NFT project to support dog adoption.

A post from Instagram in July 2022 revealed more details about the NFT project.

The project encourages the adoption of medium-sized Chinese dogs with animal rights artists Cara and Kim Dow Won.

Proceeds from the project were donated to Animal Rights Action Kara to protect and revitalize the adoption of abandoned animals.

Where Can Fans Follow Cho Min-Ji Online?

For those who want to keep up with the latest updates about Cho Min-ji, fans can follow her on her Instagram (@joymingzi_).

