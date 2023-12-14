Following the release of its first three episodes, Netflix set out the release date schedule for the rest of Single's Inferno Season 3.

The hit South Korean reality series is back on the streaming platform, following a set of young singles who are looking for love on a glamorous remote island.

The series' first two seasons ran from mid-December into January for the last two years in a row, and things do not look to be any different for Season 3.

Single's Inferno Season 3 Schedule Released

Netflix confirmed the release date schedule for Season 3 of the Korean reality series, Single's Inferno.

Episodes 1-3 of the latest installment in the hit dating series debuted on Netflix around the world on Tuesday, December 12.

The rest of the series will continue to occupy that Tuesday slot, with new episodes dropping every week until Tuesday, January 9.

While the first three episodes were released all at once, the rest of Season 3 will come in two-episode increments. The only exception will be the finale which will release all on its own just after the turn of the new year.

Here is the full Single's Inferno Season 3 release date schedule:

Episode 1 - December 12, 2023

Episode 2 - December 12, 2023

Episode 3 - December 12, 2023

Episode 4 - December 19, 2023

Episode 5 - December 19, 2023

Episode 6 - December 26, 2023

Episode 7 - December 26, 2023

Episode 8 - January 2, 2024

Episode 9 - January 2, 2024

Episode 10 - January 9, 2024

These episodes release every week at 3 a.m. ET in all regions worldwide.

What To Expect From Single's Inferno Season 3?

While it is hard to know just who will end up with whom in Season 3 of Single's Inferno, fans will surely be in for yet another drama-filled season of romance in the Korean reality series.

This time around Single's Inferno features a stacked cast headlined by a professional model, a member of the Korean Coast Guard, and a professional basketball player.

These 12 singles have all the makings for sparks to fly, as they coexist on Inferno Island.

One of the biggest changes for this season is the inclusion of ANOTHER island, splitting up the group of young lovers.

That means, a contestant could leave with a romantic partner from their island without ever even meeting some of the other enterprising singles looking for love in South Korean paradise.

It is an interesting twist that has yet to bear any real fruit, but surely there will be some drama coming as the show starts passing people between the two locales.

Single's Inferno Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix around the world.