Netflix revealed the release date schedule for the rest of My Demon Season 1.

The hit K-Drama - starring the likes of Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang - started its Season 1 run on Friday, November 24.

It debuted to an almost instantly ravenous fanbase, as the series shot up to number three on Netflix's top 10 worldwide in its first week (via Kpopmap).

SBS TV

Fans now know when My Demon Season 1 will come to an end, thanks to the Netflix series' official release date schedule.

As confirmed by Netflix, the hit South Korean series will continue its Friday and Saturday release timing for the rest of the year, with Episodes 5 and 6 set to debut on Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9 respectively.

This release date schedule is identical to the show's linear TV airtime in South Korea, with new episodes released on SBS TV on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. KST.

The official Netflix schedule revealed the series' last episodes of the year will be Episodes 9 and 10, dropping on December 22 and 23, before the rest of the season picks back up again in the new year.

No specific dates were given for Episodes 11-16, instead being simply given the release month of January 2024.

The full My Demon Season 1 release schedule can be seen below:

Episode 1 - November 24, 2023

Episode 2 - November 25, 2023

Episode 3 - December 1, 2023

Episode 4 - December 2, 2023

Episode 5 - December 8, 2023

Episode 6 - December 9, 2023

Episode 7 - December 15, 2023

Episode 8 - December 16, 2023

Episode 9 - December 22, 2023

Episode 10 - December 23, 2023

Episode 11 - January 2024

Episode 12 - January 2024

Episode 13 - January 2024

Episode 14 - January 2024

Episode 15 - January 2024

Episode 16 - January 2024

What Is Next for My Demon?

While My Demon is still in the midst of its first season on Netflix (and SBS TV in South Korea), fans have started looking at the horizon at what is next for the hit series.

Of course, the thrilling K-Drama will round out Season 1 sometime in January, and then anything after that remains a mystery.

Given the raving reception, the series has gotten both at home in South Korea and internationally, it would not be all that surprising if a second season was quickly greenlit and moved into production.

One of the more impressive aspects of My Demon so far is the pace at which it went from production to release.

The first script reading for Season 1 happened in March 2023, and then a mere 7 months later, the show was ready for air.

If Season 2 is announced early enough in the new year, it would not be all that surprising if the show went back into production by the mid-point of 2024.

Using a similar sort of production-to-release window would put a potential My Demon Season 2 release in early 2025 (either January or February).

And seeing as Season 1 has been as big a hit as it has, surely the powers that be will want to capitalize on that goodwill and rubberstamp Season 2 as quickly as possible.

From there, the sky is the limit with series such as this, with the potential for even more down the line should SBS TV and Netflix want it.

My Demon Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Netflix now.