My Demon Episode 13 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Here’s when Episode 13 of My Demon will hit Netflix, along with the release date schedule for the rest of the season.

The hit South Korean drama series My Demon has garnered a much wider audience thanks to its international distribution on Netflix.

The show’s story concerns a romance between a wealthy heiress and a 200-year-old demon who has been stripped of his supernatural powers.

When Does My Demon Episode 13 Release on Netflix?

My Demon

The latest installment of My Demon, Episode 13, will be added for streaming on Netflix starting on Friday, January 12. The thirteenth episode will also air on SBS TV in South Korea on the same date at 10 p.m. KST.

Additionally, the schedule for the remaining episodes in this season of My Demon can be seen below:

Episode 13: Friday, January 12

Episode 14: Saturday, January 13

Episode 15: Friday, January 19

Episode 16: Saturday, January 20

What Will Happen in My Demon’s New Episodes?

Thus far in the series, the plot has revolved around the two lead characters: Do-hee, played by Kim Yoo-jung, and Jeong Gu-won, as portrayed by Song Kang.

Recently, the revelation was made that for Jeong Gu-won to regain his demonic abilities, Do-hee must perish.

Elsewhere in the series, it was revealed that Gu-won might have been the one to blame for the deaths of Do-hee’s parents. With the two characters falling more and more in love with one another, fans are likely champing at the bit to find out what impact this news could have on their romance.

The first 12 episodes of My Demon are available to stream on Netflix, and Episode 13 will drop on Friday, January 12.