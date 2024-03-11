The love story between the leads of Queen of Tears unfolds in the series’ new installments as fans learn about its upcoming schedule of episode release dates.

The new romance drama series Queen of Tears recently premiered in its home country of South Korea. But the show has been able to reach a much larger audience since it’s been licensed by Netflix, which made Queen of Tears streamable around the globe.

Queen of Tears Release Schedule on Netflix

Queen of Tears

Fans of Queen of Tears can rest assured as the Korean program’s next new episode airs on South Korea’s tvN network on Saturday, March 16. Said episode will be added to Netflix’s streaming library promptly afterward.

Netflix has confirmed that the latest episodes of Queen of Tears will continue to arrive on the platform on Saturdays and Sundays.

The entire schedule for Queen of Tears Season 1 can be seen in full below:

Episode 1 - March 9, 2024

Episode 2 - March 10, 2024

Episode 3 - March 16, 2024

Episode 4 - March 17, 2024

Episode 5 - March 23, 2024

Episode 6 - March 24, 2024

Episode 7 - March 30, 2024

Episode 8 - March 31, 2024

Episode 9 - April 6, 2024

Episode 10 - April 7, 2024

Episode 11 - April 2024

Episode 12 - April 2024

Episode 13 - April 2024

Episode 14 - April 2024

Episode 15 - April 2024

Episode 16 - April 2024

What to Expect from Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a K-Drama that centers on the story of a married couple: Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim soo-Hyun) and Hong Hae-in (portrayed by Kim ji-Won).

Hyun-woo is a key part of Queens Group, a large conglomerate in South Korea, and his wife, Hae-in, is the president of Queens Department Store. Although they both wield a considerable amount of corporate power, their marriage has become quite strained.

Queen of Tears tells the tale of how the pair, after a major personal crisis, begin to rekindle and rebuild their love and affection for one another.

The show features an expansive cast of series regulars and guest stars, with many actors bringing the families of the two main characters to life.

Having only just begun, viewers can buckle up for a 16-episode narrative that will no doubt see an almost absurd amount of twists and turns, as is often the case in these types of series.

The next episode of Queen of Tears hits Netflix on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

