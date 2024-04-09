Queen of Tears confirmed the release date for its upcoming Episode 11 along with the hit K-drama's remaining Season 1 schedule.

Coming from renowned Korean director Kim Hee-won, Queen of Tears is Netflix's latest international hit, adding to the streaming vast catalog of South Korean TV epics.

The series follows a married couple (played by Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won), who - after their marriage falls apart - begin to rekindle their love despite coming from two completely different worlds.

Queen of Tears Episode 11 Release Info

Queen of Tears

Fans finally know when Queen of Tears Episode 11 will come to Netflix stateside.

The hit South Korean TV drama continues its Season 1 run on Saturday, April 13 with Episode 11. Episode 12 will be quick to follow, coming a day later on Sunday, April 14.

These latest episodes will continue the trend of the series hitting Korean TV network tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm KST, before coming to Netflix around the world shortly after.

New episodes have been released every Saturday and Sunday since March 9 and 10, and are expected to continue that way through Queen of Tears' 16-episode initial run.

The full remaining release schedule for Queen of Tears can be seen below:

Episode 11 - April 13, 2024

Episode 12 - April 14, 2024

Episode 13 - April 20, 2024

Episode 14 - April 21, 2024

Episode 15 - April 27, 2024

Episode 16 - April 28, 2024

What To Expect in Episode 11 of Queen of Tears

Fans have yet to see any sort of true reconciliation between former husband and wife Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in, but the series certainly seems like it is leading there.

Following two episodes that some might consider 'filler' in Episodes 9 and 10, the next couple of chapters in Queen of Tears' story are sure to be significant.

Episode 10's final moments saw Hae-in reveal to the world the circumstances behind Eun-sung's coercion as well as her terminal illness (that led her to turn down the role of Queens CEO).

While Hyun-woo continues to show his frustration with his former wife over her denial of such a lofty role, one can see there is still love between him and Hae-in.

Given Hae-in's sickness, where this is all leading (and something that could start to be teased in Episode 11) is the pair finally getting back together only for her to succumb to her devastating affliction.

It is unknown if that will be the case, but it is certainly feeling that way, as Hae-in's incredibly future-focused outlook gives off the feeling she knows something the audiences do not.

Queen of Tears is streaming now on Netflix.

