Queen of Tears Episode 9 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Queen of Tears fans look ahead to the official release date for Episode 9 along with the rest of the schedule for Season 1.

Streaming on Netflix while airing on linear TV in its home country of South Korea, Queen of Tears gives fans a dramatic story of romance between two entranced lovers, Kim Ji-won's Hong Hae-in and Kim Soo-hyun's Baek Hyun-woo.

Their marriage falls apart before they reunite and build their relationship back up as viewers get a deep look into a modern romantic adventure.

[ Full Cast of Queen of Tears on Netflix Cast - Every Main Character & Actor In K-Drama (Photos) ]

Netflix

Queen of Tears continues its release schedule with Episode 9 expected to debut on Saturday, April 6.

This new addition to the series will air live on the South Korean TV network tvN at 9:20 p.m. KST (8:20 a.m. ET) before it begins streaming on Netflix.

During Season 1, new episodes have been released every Saturday and Sunday since starting its run on March 9 and 10.

The next six episodes followed that same release date pattern, leading fans to expect the same out of the back half of Season 1.

Ahead is the full remaining release date schedule for Queen of Tears:

Episode 9 - April 6, 2024

Episode 10 - April 7, 2024

Episode 11 - April 13, 2024

Episode 12 - April 14, 2024

Episode 13 - April 20, 2024

Episode 14 - April 21, 2024

Episode 15 - April 27, 2024

Episode 16 - April 28, 2024

The first eight episodes of Queen of Tears are now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other South Korean TV shows below:

Physical: 100 Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Captivating the King Season 2: Will More Episodes Release?

Marry My Husband Season 2: Will More Episodes Release?