Queen of Tears Episode 7 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Fans of Netflix's Queen of Tears finally have an idea when Episode 7 of the hit K-drama will be released on the streamer.

The South Korean TV series has been a massive hit internationally, coming to Netflix stateside. Audiences take in the romantic plight of Kim Ji-won's Hong Hae-in and Kim Soo-hyun's Baek Hyun-woo.

This story of star-crossed lovers sees a marriage in crisis dissolve and come back together following the ups and downs of a modern romance.

Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears' Episode 7 release date is imminent following the series' latest two-episode drop.

Episode 7 of the hit K-drama is expected to debut on Saturday, March 30.

The latest chapter in this modern romance will air live on South Korean TV network tvN at 9:20 p.m. KST (8:20 a.m. ET) and then go to Netflix.

Thus far, new episodes for the series have been released every Saturday and Sunday, with the first two dropping on March 9 and 10.

This has been the release plan for the first six episodes of the series, so it is assumed that the rest of Queen of Tears' 16-episode run will follow the same plan.

Here is the full remaining release date schedule for Queen of Tears:

Episode 7 - March 30, 2024

Episode 8 - March 31, 2024

Episode 9 - April 6, 2024

Episode 10 - April 7, 2024

Episode 11 - April 13, 2024

Episode 12 - April 14, 2024

Episode 13 - April 20, 2024

Episode 14 - April 21, 2024

Episode 15 - April 27, 2024

Episode 16 - April 28, 2024

Is More Queen of Tears Coming Beyond Season 1?

As Queen of Tears Season 1 approaches its halfway point, fans are surely starting to wonder if this 16-episode run will be the end of the Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won-directed TV romance.

Despite the series' many plaudits since its debut, word on a potential Season 2 has remained quiet.

No official announcement of anything beyond Season 1 has been made public, leading some to believe Queen of Tears could be a one-and-done.

However, given the popularity of the show, not just in its home country of South Korea but around the world, the tvN and Netflix creative brain trust would be smart to give Season 2 the green light.

After just two weeks on Netflix, the series ranked as the third most-watched non-English series on the streamer (via YonHap News), being viewed for over 19.1 million hours.

While the Queen of Tears story may seem ready to round things out after Episode 16, if this run of success continues, a Season 2 feels all-but-confirmed.

Netflix has not held anything back as of late, cutting loose K-dramas that did not live up to expectations on the platform (i.e. My Demon and Doctor Slump); however, the streamer remains mum on Queen of Tears.

Perhaps no news is good news, because if the show were not hitting the mark, fans would surely hear something about it.

Queen of Tears is now streaming on Netflix.