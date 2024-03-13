Fans of Queen of Tears can find out when to take in more episodes of the K-drama with a complete breakdown of the season’s schedule, including the release date of the upcoming Episode 3.

Queen of Tears follows the marital struggles and triumphs of a young couple, Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo.

The series is broadcast in South Korea on tvN but is also available for streaming in several other territories thanks to a licensing agreement with Netflix (read about the entire Queen of Tears cast here).

When Does Queen of Tears Return for Its Next Episode?

Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears airs on tvN in South Korea every Saturday and Sunday and the next new episode has been given the release date of Saturday, March 16.

Additionally, this episode and all subsequent installments are added to Netflix at the same time they air in Korea.

The series will consist of 16 episodes total and the finale is slated for Sunday, April 28.

Check out the full schedule for the entire season of Queen of Tears below:

Episode 1 - March 9, 2024

Episode 2 - March 10, 2024

Episode 3 - March 16, 2024

Episode 4 - March 17, 2024

Episode 5 - March 23, 2024

Episode 6 - March 24, 2024

Episode 7 - March 30, 2024

Episode 8 - March 31, 2024

Episode 9 - April 6, 2024

Episode 10 - April 7, 2024

Episode 11 - April 13, 2024

Episode 12 - April 14, 2024

Episode 13 - April 20, 2024

Episode 14 - April 21, 2024

Episode 15 - April 27, 2024

Episode 16 - April 28, 2024

What Could Happen in Queen of Tears Episode 3?

Queen of Tears centers on Hyun-woo and Hae-in‘s seemingly picture-perfect married life as their world begins to implode, causing major tension in their relationship.

The series’ second episode dealt with Hyun-woo’s re-devotion to his wife in the wake of the revelation that her health is failing.

This causes considerable jealousy to stir within Hyun-woo, directed at any man whom he sees as a potential threat to his marriage.

To complicate matters just that much more, a man by the name of David Yoon, a wealthy investor, confessed his feelings for Hae-in.

So, fans can expect Episode 3 to deal with the fallout of that particular event, namely how Hyun-woo chooses to react to an outside play for his wife’s heart.

The third episode of Queen of Tears will arrive on both tvN and Netflix on Saturday, March 16.