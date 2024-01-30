The remaining release date schedule for Netflix's Doctor Slump was revealed ahead of Episode 3.

The Korean romance has audiences sitting at the edge of their seats as an unlikely pair of former high school rivals connect romantically following unfortunate circumstances in their adult lives.

Debuting on Netflix on January 27, Doctor Slump is set to simulcast on the streamer internationally as new episodes air on Korean TV.

Doctor Slump

Following the release of its first two episodes, Netflix confirmed when fans can expect the rest of K-drama Doctor Slump to hit the service internationally.

The remaining release date schedule will kick off on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4 with Episodes 3 and 4. New episodes will debut every Saturday and Sunday for the rest of February.

While continuing on that release cadence for February, Episodes 11-16 have just a nebulous March 2024 date beside them. One can assume that the series will continue with Saturday and Sunday releases, but that has not been confirmed.

Doctor Slump airs on JTBC in South Korea every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST and streams in Korea on TVING after airing.

The full Doctor Slump release schedule can be seen below:

Episode 3: Saturday, February 3

Episode 4: Sunday, February 4

Episode 5: Saturday, February 10

Episode 6: Sunday, February 11

Episode 7: Saturday, February 17

Episode 8: Sunday, February 18

Episode 9: Saturday, February 24

Episode 10: Sunday, February 25

Episode 11: March 2024

Episode 12: March 2024

Episode 13: March 2024

Episode 14: March 2024

Episode 15: March 2024

Episode 16: March 2024

What Will Happen in Doctor Slump Season 1?

Thus far in Doctor Slump, fans have only tasted the connection between series leads Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) and Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik).

These former high school rivals reconnect in the series' first episodes as the pair are disgraced from their careers and forced to rethink their future.

It may not be all that surprising, but given the series' romantic dramaturgy, it is pretty easy to see where Doctor Slump is going.

With 14 episodes left, audiences will likely see Nam and Yeo fall in love and set their past differences aside to support each other given the depressing circumstances they find themselves in.

What will also likely happen is the pair of prospective lovers will assumedly get a more thorough look under the hood at why the other person was the way they were back in their teenage years.

This empathetic look back could be a great balancing act for the two as they realize the reasoning for their academic and personal feud from back in the day.

Doctor Slump is streaming now on Netflix.