Netflix has confirmed the anticipated release schedule for Part 3 of Cobra Kai Season 6 and the series finale.

For the sixth season of The Karate Kid spin-off, Netflix opted for a three-part release format with Part 1 dropping on July 18, followed by Part 2 and its five episodes on Friday, November 15.

And now, after much speculation, fans know when Part 3's Episodes 11-15 will debut and bring the hit sequel series to a close.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Release Schedule Revealed

Netflix

According to Netflix, Cobra Kai audiences will have to wait until 2025 for the remainder of the season as Episode 11 isn't set to drop until Thursday, February 13.

However, while Cobra Kai's three-part release schedule made Netflix history, like previous installments of Cobra Kai's sixth season, audiences will have the option to watch more than one episode on February 13 as Episodes 11-15 will also be available to stream.

This final batch also includes Episode 15, Cobra Kai's "Finale Event," which Netflix previously listed and then removed until now.

The following is the full episode release schedule for Part 3 of Cobra Kai Season 6:

Episode 11 - February 13, 2025

Episode 12 - February 13, 2025

Episode 13 - February 13, 2025

Episode 14 - February 13, 2025

Episode 15 - February 13, 2025 (series finale)

What To Expect in Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3

As for whether Cobra Kai Season 7 is possible, series creator Jon Hurwitz has said ending with Season 6 was their decision, not Netflix's, and Episodes 11-15 will serve as a resolution for both the show and the movies.

But at the same time, Hurwitz has also teased "new beginnings" for Cobra Kai characters, saying:

"For the final five [episodes], it’s not only closing out 'Cobra Kai' as a series, but it’s digging all the way back to the 'Karate Kid' movies. It’s a resolution for a lot of these characters and new beginnings for them as well in different ways. And it’s going to be a really fun, fulfilling final five episodes, I think, for fans of this franchise. If you’ve been a fan for just a few years now, or if you’ve been a fan for 40 years, you’re in for a real treat in the final five."

It's also worth noting that in November 2023, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared that a new Karate Kid movie is on the way, starring original franchise star and Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan from 2010's The Karate Kid.

Just how Part 3 of Cobra Kai Season 6 brings the movies and the show to a fitting conclusion while potentially teeing up the future of the Karate Kid universe and its characters for a new chapter will be fascinating to see.

Part 1 of 2 of Cobra Kai Season 6 is streaming on Netflix; Part 6 drops on February 13, 2025.