Squid Game: Who Is Thanos? Actor & Character Details from Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 introduces many new players into the deadly games, and one of them is a Korean rapper named Thanos.

The sophomore run of the Netflix series delivers another round of competitive yet deadly games.

Joining Gi-hun is a pool of new contestants which includes his longtime friend Jung-Bae, a mother-son tandem, a pregnant woman, a failed YouTuber, and over-the-top rapper Thanos.

Thanos' Role in Squid Game 2 Explained

Choi Seung-hyun

In Squid Game 2, Thanos (whose real name is Choi Su-bong) is a famous rapper who invested all his life savings into the new crypto coin called Dalmatian because he was convinced by a YouTuber named MG Coin to do so.

As a result, his debt ballooned to 1.19 billion won, which is why he chose to participate in the game.

It is unknown if Su-bong's alias is based on the Marvel villain, Thanos, but Season 2 did acknowledge the Mad Titan at one point after a fellow player jokingly asked if the rapper has the Infinity stones to protect them:

Su-bong: "I, Thanos the great, will protect you." Se-mi: "Right, Thanos. So have you got all the Infinity Stones?" Su-bong: "Of course." (shows off his nails painted with the same colors as the Infinity Stones)

Throughout the games, Thanos (Player 230) uses psychedelic drugs in order to get high and detach himself from reality.

He also forms his own team of misfits which includes his loyal sidekick, Nam-gyu, a risktaker Se-mi, and a cowardly individual named Min-su.

Thanos shows his dirty tactics right off the bat in the first game (Red Light, Green Light) when he intentionally pushes the players in front of him so that they can be killed.

Thanos' dangerous nature is showcased throughout Season 2, and he is proven to be a thorn in the side of Gi-hun and those who are in favor of stopping the games.

Who Plays Thanos in Squid Game Season 2?

Choi Seung-hyun, also known as T.O.P., brings Thanos to life in the Netflix series. He joins the star-studded cast of actors in Squid Game Season 2.

T.O.P. is best known for being a member of the boyband BigBang which was established in 2006. Some of their hit songs include, "Big Boy," "Lies," and "Last Farewell."

T.O.P. then further rose to prominence when he started his solo career, releasing two notable singles namely "Turn It Up" in 2010 and "Doom Dada" in 2013.

Seung-hyun then transitioned into acting, becoming the first BigBang member to do so in 2007 when he starred as Chae Mu-sin in I Am Sam.

The actor and rapper's notable credits include Story of Men, Nineteen, and Out of Control.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

