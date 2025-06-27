Squid Game Just Confirmed If Player 222 Dies In Season 3

Squid Game Season 3 highlighted many twists and turns for Player 222, culminating in a tragic fate for both characters tied to the number. One of the central storylines in Season 3 is the ramifications of the big reveal involving Jun-hee's (Player 222) pregnancy, leading up to an unexpected and brutal twist for the character. In fact, marketing for Squid Game Season 3 revealed the sound of a crying baby at the end of its trailer, indicating that Jun-hee's pregnancy will play a crucial role in the final season.

Given the horrible conditions and inhumane treatment of the game's organizers to the players, it was only a matter of time before Player 222 succumbed to the deadly Squid Game environment. By giving birth to her child in Squid Game Season 3, Episode 2, one would think that Jun-hee's baby would reawaken some sense of humanity in the Front Man and the VIPs, but what came next is a dark twist for the characters.

The final season of Netflix's hit South Korean thriller series continues the journeys of the remaining players after Seong Gi-hun's failed rebellion in the Season 2 finale. Squid Game brings back most of its core cast from Season 2, led by Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Wi Ha-jun, and Jo Yuri.

Does Player 222 Die In Season 3 of Squid Game?

Warning: the rest of this article contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 3.

While Jun-hee successfully gave birth to her baby during the "Hide and Seek" game in Squid Game Season 3, Episode 2, it had no shortage of casualties.

Park Sung-hoon's Hyun-ju (Player 120) died after Player 333 killed her without realizing that she was only there to protect Jun-hee and the baby. Park Yong-sik (Player 007) was killed by his own mother, Geum-Ja (Player 149), after he tried to murder Jun-hee right before exiting the game. Heartbroken by her actions toward her son, Geum-Ja took her own life. It is worth noting that at the center of all these deaths is Player 222 and her baby.

After the chaos during the Hide and Seek game, the VIPs suggested a twisted proposal for the newborn baby: Consider her a contestant in the next games alongside Player 222 to survive. The Front Man, who appeared conflicted over the VIPs' suggestion, had no choice but to agree with their request.

As a result, the baby needed to survive so that she could move on to the next round. What made this stipulation more terrifying is that Jun-hee is already injured, meaning it would be difficult for her to compete in the next game, which is a deadly jump rope atop a tall glass bridge. Thankfully, Gi-hun agreed to help Jun-hee and the baby by risking his life to carry the newborn while playing the jump rope game.

Although Gi-hun successfully carried the baby (quite literally) onto the next round, Jun-hee could not do the same because of her injury. While Gi-hun tried to come back for Player 222, Jun-hee realized it would not do any good for them. As a result, Player 222 decided to jump off and take her own life because she knew that the baby was in safe hands with Gi-hun.

Player 222's death in Squid Game Season 3, Episode 4 is quite a tragic end for the character, considering how many players died trying to save her throughout the games. Still, with the baby alive, Jun-hee's story is far from over. By taking care of the baby, Gi-hun gained a newfound sense of purpose in life (and in the final round).

What Happened to the Baby in Squid Game Season 3?

After Jun-hee's death, the VIPs suggested another twist involving the baby: replace her mother as Player 222's replacement, ultimately making the baby the new Player 222 in the final round. Making the baby an actual contestant just cemented how cruel and horrible the VIPs of the game are.

Once again, the Front Man agreed to the idea, but there is a sense that In-ho only did so to protect the baby and keep her alive as long as possible. An earlier scene from Squid Game Season 3, Episode 5, where the Front Man gave Gi-hun a chance to save himself and the baby, further cemented that he actually cares for the newborn (unfortunately, Gi-hun didn't agree to the Front Man's proposal of killing the other players while they were asleep).

In the final round, Player 333 (aka MG Coin and the baby's real father) and Gi-hun were the final two adult players. It boiled down to a crucial moment where Player 333 even considered killing his own baby to win the Squid Game, but Gi-hun once again swooped in to save the newborn, ending MG Coin's life in the process.

Squid Game Season 3 ended with Gi-hun sacrificing himself so that the baby could win the game. Doing this would allow the baby to survive and live a better life while sending the Front Man and the VIPs a message that he still has a sense of humanity left.

While he did not win and put an end to the games, Gi-hun's decision to go back to the games achieved a greater purpose, and it somewhat influenced the Front Man in the end (considering he was the one who orchestrated sending the baby to Jun-ho alongside the winner's earnings).