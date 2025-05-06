Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: The Real Meaning Behind the Crying Baby

The first teaser for Squid Game Season 3 ended with the sounds of a baby's cries, hinting that a simmering plot point from Season 2 will come to a boil. The Korean-language thriller series saw a new group of players enter the deadly games in Season 2, each bringing their personal baggage, including a secret pregnancy.

Following the players' uprising in Season 2, led by Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the group is in an even more dire situation heading into the remaining games, and the new trailer released by Netflix for Season 3 confirms that the series plans to raise the stakes in every possible way. One ominous example of this is the sounds of a baby's cries that echo over black in the final seconds of the trailer, suggesting that an infant will somehow play a part in Season 3.

Season 2 introduced Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), aka Player 222, who entered the games while pregnant with another player's child, Myung-gi (Player 333). It was revealed throughout the season that Myung-gi had asked Jun-hee to get an abortion. He then disappeared for at least six months, during which Jun-hee decided to keep the baby.

After entering the games, Jun-hee went to great lengths to hide her pregnancy from those around her, but Geum-ja clocked her secret. It was also established that she was not on good terms with her baby's father, after he scammed her with a cryptocurrency scheme, which encouraged her to compete in the games to use the winnings to provide for her upcoming child.

As the players become aware of Jun-hee's pregnancy, they fight to ensure her survival in each game, which means she escaped unscathed in the bloodbath at the end of Season 2. It's not disclosed exactly how many months into the pregnancy Jun-hee is, but it's at least more than six. This means the character is fast approaching her due date, which will be a looming plot point in Season 3, judging by the latest trailer.

Squid Game Season 3 is one of Netflix's most anticipated 2025 releases. The series is created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and follows a fictional contest in which 456 players compete for a massive cash prize in a series of deadly children's games. The third season of Squid Game will be the last (for now) and is scheduled to release on June 27, 2025.

How Will A Baby Impact Squid Game Season 3's Final Games?

The hint that a baby will arrive in Squid Game's third season introduces a massive problem for the remaining players. The competition is merciless to those who do not complete the challenges, so the idea of Jun-hee being forced to compete after her pregnancy, and with a newborn, means her chances of survival are not good.

This raises the stakes heading into the final episodes of Squid Game, as Jun-hee and Myung-gi will no doubt fight relentlessly to protect their baby. But in a competition designed to have only one winner, it won't be easy for the new family.

This makes Gi-hun's plan of disrupting and ending the games even more crucial, if more than one player is to make it out alive. The uprising did not go well for the rebellious players in Season 2, particularly after the betrayal of Player 001. But with a newborn's life potentially on the line in Season 3, the players will have to form a new plan to disrupt the Frontman's games.