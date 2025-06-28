Squid Game Confirms What Happens to the Baby In Season 3 Finale

Squid Game's Season 3 finale revealed what happened to Jun-hee's baby after the games concluded. One of the biggest twists in Squid Game Season 2 is the reveal that Kim Jun-hee (Player 222) was pregnant. While it was not confirmed if this was the first time a pregnant player participated in the games, her involvement changed everything for both the players and organizers. The stakes further increased in Season 3 after Jun-hee gave birth during the hide-and-seek game, making things more interesting and dramatic for all the main characters involved.

The baby is perhaps at the center of the darkest twist in Squid Game Season 3 after the VIPs urged the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) to agree to consider the newborn as a player after Jun-hee tragically died during the jump rope game, essentially replacing her mother as the new Player 222. This would mean that the baby, as defenseless as she is, would need to compete in the final round to survive.

Who Takes Care of the Baby In Squid Game?

Despite the cruel twist involving the baby in Netflix's Squid Game Season 3, several players cared for her and ensured her safety after birth. At the top of the list is her mother, Jun-hee (Player 222), who did everything she could to keep her safe until her final breath. Geum-ja (Player 149) and Hyun-ju (Player 120) also did their part to protect the baby in their own ways, despite dying in the end.

Perhaps the most prominent "babysitter" for the unnamed baby is Player 456 (Seong Gi-hun), who became her de facto guardian after Jun-hee's death. Gi-hun did everything he could to ensure the baby's survival, even protecting her from her own father, Player 333 (Myung-gi), whose desperation for greed and survival transformed him into a monster who tried to kill his newborn daughter in the final round.

In the final round of the Sky Squid Game, Gi-hun and the baby were the only two active participants left. Given that there can only be one winner, Gi-hun sacrificed himself to ensure the baby's survival and eventual improbable win in the Squid Game.

He could've easily chosen to kill the baby and bag the grand prize, but he decided not to. Instead, Gi-hun's sacrifice didn't end up in vain since he sent a strong message to the VIPs and the Front-Man that he still has some sense of humanity despite the chaotic events, making him a hero in the Squid Game Season 3 finale.

While it did not affect the cruel and insensitive VIPs, Gi-hun's final bow is more than enough to impact the Front Man, with him having a change of heart by saving the baby in the end as the island went down in flames. He could've easily escaped the Squid Game island and the VIPs, but he chose not to, reinforcing that something inside him changed.

Speaking with TUDUM, Lee Byung-hun confirmed what fans suspected about the Front Man's actions with the baby in the finale, sharing that the Front Man has "that last remaining piece of humanity deep down somewhere:"

"That actually highlighted the fact that he has that last remaining piece of humanity deep down somewhere. That’s the agreement that director Hwang and I came to. That’s how I played my character. Front Man has that last piece of benevolence remaining inside of him."

In the six-month time jump of the finale, the Front Man followed through with his change of heart by giving the baby a bright future by leaving her with his brother, Jun-ho, alongside her 45.6 billion won grand prize. He knew that Jun-ho would give Jun-hee's baby a chance at a better life than he would ever have, mainly because he is still tied to the brutal Squid Games.

Squid Game Season 3's finale confirmed that the baby is safe and sound with Jun-ho, and the former detective (with all of the baby's earnings from the game) has the tools to provide her with the best life she can imagine.

The True Meaning of the Baby in Squid Game, Explained

Including the baby in Squid Game Season 3 is a double-edged sword since it shows humanity's low and high points.

The VIPs' cruel insistence that the baby must participate in the games as well as the other players' hunger for greed by trying to kill the newborn reinforced the dark truth of humanity that some individuals are willing to do the worst thing imaginable for their own satisfaction and financial gain.

Still, the baby's inclusion offered a sliver of hope that there are selfless individuals (like Player 456) who will stop at nothing to protect humanity's future, even if it means sacrificing their lives to send a message, no matter the consequences.

In the same interview with TUDUM, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained the twist of including the baby in the games, pointing out that the "baby represents the future generation:"

"Ultimately, the baby represents the future generation. I believe we also have the responsibility and duty to try everything that we can in our power to leave a better world for the future generation. The baby coming out [as] the winner was in line with the meaning of 'Squid Game.'"

While they were on opposite sides for most of Squid Game's three seasons, the Front Man honored Gi-hun's sacrifice by helping the baby have a better future. While it is unknown if the Front Man truly changed, it is reasonable to assume that part of Gi-hun would linger in his mind moving forward.