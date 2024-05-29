Dancing for the Devil Netflix Cast: Meet the People In 7M TikTok Cult Documentary Series (Photos)

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult features shocking revelations from a cast of TikTok dancers and social media personalities who unveiled that they are part of an alleged cult.

The new three-part docuseries from Netflix unravels the dark truth behind a management company and its associated church as details about its founder, Robert Shinn, become known.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult premiered on Netflix on May 29.

Every Main Interviewee in Netflix's Dancing for the Devil

Dean Wilking

Dean Wilking is Melanie and Miranda's father and a teacher who opens up in the docuseries about his concerns over the 7M Management and the Shekinah Church.

Dancing for the Devil shows Dean's efforts to try and contact Miranda since the church prohibits him from getting near her and returning home.

In August 2021, Dean and Kelly were shocked to learn that Miranda and James are getting married and they found it out on social media.

Kelly Wilking

As the mother of Melanie and Miranda, Kelly Wilking reveals how her daughters' pursuit of their dream of dancing allowed them to grow closer together.

She also reflects on how Miranda consistently chooses her passion over anything in her life.

In Episode 1, Kelly points out, "The more [Miranda gets] involved with the church, the more distant she became for us."

Melanie Wilking

Melanie, one-half of the Wilking sisters, serves as the anchor in the documentary and talks about how her sibling is whisked away by an invite-only church that later turns out to be an alleged dance cult.

She opens up about how her relationship with her sister, Miranda, became strained after she joined 7M management.

Konkrete

Konkrete is James Derrick's best friend and a former member of the 7M management. He, alongside James, joined the World of Dance Championships in 2018.

In Dancing for the Devil, Konkrete addresses the controversies surrounding 7M and the Shekinah Church, with him even calling them a cult.

Kailea Gray

Joining the cast of interviewees of Dancing for the Devil is Kailea Gray, Konkrete's girlfriend.

Kailea talks about her first experience in the dinner/bible study alongside Robert Shinn and the other 7M members, noting, "This is not the vibe I was thinking we were going to do."

Kylie Douglas

Kylie Douglas is Aubrey Fisher's girlfriend and a former 7M member. She unpacks her relationship with Aubrey and their ties to Robert Shinn's company.

Kylie also acknowledges one notable thing that she learned from the Shekinah Church, saying, "You have to die to your family in order to save them," meaning that they need to sacrifice for them to go to heaven one day.

Despite that lesson, Kylie is heartbroken over the fact that she was required to walk away from her family to help them get to heaven.

Aubrey Fisher

Another former 7M member who opens up about the agency in the docuseries is famous content creator, Aubrey Fisher.

Aubrey reveals how his friendship with BDash and Isaiah Shinn (Robert Shinn's son) led him to join 7M and the Shekinah Church while also opening up about his experiences with the company.

Lawrence Raiano

Lawrence Raiano is another parent who joins the cast of the docuseries to reveal the story of how they lost his son, Nick, to 7M and Shekinah.

Lawrence reveals that his son would tell him that he was always busy with shooting content whenever he tried to check if he was okay.

Migdalia Raiano

Migdalia Raiano, Lawrence's wife and Nick's mother, appears in Dancing for the Devil to show her alongside Miranda's parents as they make an effort to bring their adult children back from the 7M Management.

Part of Episode 1 even shows the parents calling a human trafficking helpline to see if they can help them. She also makes an effort to send Nick throwback photos to let him know that she always thinks about him.

Andrea Marks

Andrea Marks, a Rolling Stone reporter, appears in Dancing for the Devil Episode 2 to talk about her coverage of 7M Management and claims that it is a cult due to the growing concerns from family and friends that the company's members have grown distant from them.

Marks talks about the process of how she covered the story, such as messaging the dancers who are part of 7M and researching more about Robert Shinn.

Melanie Lee

Melanie Lee, a former Shekinah member, joins the cast of interviewees to talk about her experience with the church and why she escaped from it in 2011.

Melanie opens up about the nightmarish experience that she had and her path of moving forward and leaving everything behind to start fresh after her time with Shekinah.

Priscylla Lee

Another longtime Shekinah member (she was part of it for 23 years) who also left the church is Priscylla Lee, Melissa's sister.

Prisyclla joins the conversation by acknowledging the fact that she had a hard time as a member of the said church.

Priscylla reveals that one of the teachings from Shekinah is a member will go to hell if he or she leaves the church.

Marque Richardson

Marque Richardson, an actor known for his roles in True Blood and Dear White People, is Melanie Lee's close friend who is the one who helped her escape from Shekinah Church.

Marque also shares a story about his close friendship with Melanie and Priscylla when he was growing up. He also reveals that Melanie once invited him to attend one of the worship sessions of Shekinah.

All episodes of Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult are now streaming on Netflix.

