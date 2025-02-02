You're Cordially Invited goes all-in with its star-studded cast headlined by Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

The new comedy movie from Amazon Prime Video follows two families who unexpectedly book two weddings at the same small inn for the weekend. While they initially agree to work together and compromise, the weekend turns to chaos as Ferrell and Witherspoon's characters try to one-up one another.

You're Cordially Invited premiered on Prime Video on January 30.

You're Cordially Invited Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Will Ferrell - Jim Caldwell

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell leads the cast of You're Cordially Invited as Jim Caldwell, a single father who is hesitant to give away his only daughter, Jenni, after he learns that she and her boyfriend are getting married.

Jim has done everything to ensure his daughter's happiness, which is why he takes the lead to book her wedding venue in the same place (the Palmetto House) where he and his wife got married in the past (read more about the filming locations of You're Cordially Invited).

However, things take a turn after the venue is double-booked, which leads to Jim taking matters into his own hands by making sure that his daughter's wedding is perfect despite the mishap.

Ferrell is a veteran comedian best known for his roles in Barbie, the two Anchorman movies, and The Shrink Next Door.

Reese Witherspoon - Margot Buckley

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon portrays Margot Buckley, a TV producer in Los Angeles who is willing to do whatever it takes for her sister to have a perfect wedding.

However, Margot's issues with her family could end up ruining her sister's wedding. This is on top of the shenanigans of Jim Caldwell during the wedding weekend.

Witherspoon previously appeared as part of the cast of The Morning Show Season 3.

The actress can also be seen in Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and Your Place or Mine.

Jimmy Tatro - Dixon

Jimmy Tatro

Jimmy Tatro stars as Dixon, the fiancé of Margot's sister, Meredith, who works as a stripper. Due to the nature of his job, Meredith's family believes he doesn't have what it takes to give a good life to his wife.

Tatro has over 40 credits, with roles in Strays, Home Economics, and The Mighty Ones.

Meredith Hagner - Neve

Meredith Hagner

Meredith Hagner plays Neve, Margot's sister who is about to get married to Dixon.

During her wedding weekend, Neve reveals that she is pregnant, and she wants to hide her secret from her judgmental family.

Hagner recently made a memorable appearance as Eve Stripling in Bad Monkey Episode 6. The actress also has credits in Search Party, Irrational Man, and Hits.

Celia Weston - Flora

Celia Weston

Celia Weston portrays Flora, Margot and Neve's overbearing mother who always gives a negative vibe whenever the family reunites.

Weston has over 70 credits, with roles in Hulk, Echoes, and The Thing About Pam.

Geraldine Viswanathan - Jenni

Geraldine Viswanathan

Jenni (played by Geraldine Viswanathan) is Jim's daughter who is making an unexpected decision to marry her boyfriend without her father's approval.

Despite that, Jim still goes out of his way to make sure Jenni is happy during her wedding out of respect for his late wife.

Viswanathan's most recognizable roles include appearances in Miracle Workers, Drive-Away Dolls, and Blockers.

Stony Blyden - Oliver

Stony Blyden

Stony Blyden stars as Oliver, Jenni's fiancé who didn't ask permission to Jim in marrying his daughter.

Still, he proves that his love for Jenni is genuine despite some shenanigans caused by Margot.

Blyden previously appeared in How I Met Your Father, Bluff City Law, and Goosebumps.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia - Heather

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Heather is one of Jenni's bridesmaids who took the responsibility of organizing the wedding. The character is played on-screen by Keyla Monterroso Mejia.

Mejia's notable credits include appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Abbott Elementary, and Freeridge.

Ramona Young - Kelly

Ramona Young

One of Jenni's bridesmaids in her near-perfect wedding is Ramona Young's Kelly.

Young is an up-and-coming actress whose major credits include Never Have I Ever, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Santa Clarita Diet.

Zamani Wilder - Lexi

Zamani Wilder

Zamani Wilder plays Lexi, one of the bridesmaids and Jenni's longtime friend.

Wilder also starred in Bottoms, Uglies, and Matlock.

Lauren Holt - Abigail

Lauren Holt

Lauren Holt appears as Abigail, another one of Jenni's bridesmaids.

Holt's past major credits include Barbie, Saturday Night Live, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Leanne Morgan - Gwyneth

Leanne Morgan

Gwyneth (played by Leanne Morgan) is Margot and Neve's eldest sister who is craving intimacy despite being married. She is initially attracted to Jim during their first meeting.

Morgan is an actress and stand-up comedian known for her roles in Sun Moon and Thou Shalt Laugh 3.

Rory Scovel - Colton

Rory Scovel

Rory Scovel appears as Colton, Margot and Neve's brother who is suffering from financial woes after a bad investment.

Scovel previously appeared in No Good Deed, Based on a True Story, and Physical.

Nick Jonas - Pastor Luther

Nick Jonas

Nick Jones appears in a special role as Pastor Luther, the man responsible for marrying Neve and Dixon at Palmetto Inn.

Jonas is part of the famous Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.

As an actor, he is known for appearing in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Camp Rock, and Love Again.

Vinny Thomas - Davey

Vinny Thomas

Vinny Thomas joins the cast as Davey, Margot's personal assistant.

Thomas' notable credits include Ahsoka, Platonic, and Roadkill.

Martha B. Knighton - Scarlett

Martha B. Knighton

Martha B. Knighton portrays Scarlett, the head of the Palmetto Inn who spoke to Jim about booking the date for his daughter's wedding weekend. However, she dies right after the phone call.

Knighton has credits in Civil War, The Internship, and Johnson.

Jack McBrayer - Leslie

Jack McBrayer

Jack McBrayer's Leslie is the son of Scarlett Pinkwater who took over the manager duties of the Palmetto Inn after his mother died.

McBrayer is a veteran comedian known for his work on 30 Rock, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and The Wonder Years.

Wyatt Russell - Masked Dancer Host

Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell makes a special appearance as the host of Masked Dancer, Margot's TV show in Los Angeles.

Russell is best known for playing John Walker/U.S. Agent in the MCU, and he is set to return in this year's Thunderbolts*.

The actor also appeared in 22 Jump Street, Overlord, and Night Swim.

Peyton Manning - Himself

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning appears as himself in the early moments of the movie. He is one of Margot's clients under Black Sheep Productions.

Manning is a former NFL Quarterback who is considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

As an actor, he appeared in All That, The Santa Clauses, and Modern Family.

You're Cordially Invited is now streaming on Prime Video.