Several beautiful filming locations served as the backdrop to You're Cordially Invited's double-booked action.

The new streaming comedy stars Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon (expected to star in The Morning Show Season 4 later this year) as two adults who come to discover their loved one's weddings are booked on top of each other at their dream venue.

Every Filming Location From You're Cordially Invited

You're Cordially Invited was filmed in Georgia, primarily focusing on the stunning Lake Oconee.

Principal photography started in May 2023, running for several months in northern Georgia.

Greensboro, Georgia

You're Cordially Invited

The primary set seen throughout the film is a stunning lakeside estate where the weddings of Jim's (Will Ferrell) daughter and Margot's (Reese Witherspoon) sister have accidentally been double-booked.

This property seems to be on the picturesque Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.

It is known as the Palmetto House in the film (although that seems to be a fictionalized title), with much of the action taking place in the beautiful colonial home. This includes various getting-ready scenes, some dueling wedding proceedings, and things like Will Ferrell's "I'm going to wresting a crocodile" scene.

Greensboro and the surrounding area are known for their history, stunning lakes, and elegant antebellum homes. The small city is located between Atlanta and Augusta and has become a local destination for getaway weddings.

Sandy Creek Barn, Lake Oconee

You're Cordially Invited

Another major venue in You're Cordially Invited's hilarious proceedings is the Sandy Creek Barn on Lake Oconee.

This locale is present throughout the movie, serving as the home of both sets of nuptials' various dinners and dances. The building is also visible early in the film, though, as Jim and Margot's families arrive for what is sure to be a drama-filled weekend.

Sandy Creek Barn is a fully-restored historic barn and boat house that, in real life, has been turned into a state-of-the-art events space.

Described as an "ideal venue for weddings, corporate functions, and parties," coming with "catering services, an antique saloon bar, a gourmet kitchen, and an outdoor grill and event porch," this space is the perfect mixing of old southern charm and modern amenities (via the Sandy Creek Barn website).

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

You're Cordially Invited

The other primary filming location in the movie is Atlanta, Georgia. One particular sequence takes place on the city's roads and the Atlanta area's highways.

While it can be hard to nail down exactly where this scene was shot, as it features a montage of sorts all over the roads of Georgia, one particular moment seems to be located right outside State Farm Arena.

This driving montage sees Jim and Margot make up, getting into a set of cars, and leaving Lake Oconee to head back into the city to hopefully reconcile with their embarrassed loved ones.

State Farm Arena is the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and is an ample stadium event space for concerts, awards shows, and other events.

It is located in the heart of Atlanta's bustling downtown, with one of the city's primary roadways (Centennial Olympic Park Dr.) sitting alongside it.

You're Cordially Invited is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The new comedy is just the first of many big-name titles coming to Prime Video in 2025 (read about Amazon Prime Video's 2025 slate here).