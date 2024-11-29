While Our Little Secret may paint a picture of the perfect holiday season, it has to dress up several real-world filming locations to get that festive cheer just right.

The new Netflix comedy, starring Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan, follows a former couple named Avery and Logan who come to discover that their new partners are siblings, which means they will all be spending an uncomfortable holiday season together.

The festive fiasco joins the streamer's ever-expanding lineup of holiday-themed fare, alongside recent hits like The Merry Gentlemen and Hot Frosty.

Where Was Our Little Secret Filmed?

Our Little Secret does not keep its filming locales all that secret, as it was filmed in the city it is set, Atlanta, Georgia.

This Georgian setting is evident by the lack of snow and the abundance of tall trees (something Atlanta has become known for within its city limits).

Atlanta, Georgia

The entire production for Out Little Secret took place in Atlanta, Georgia. This meant using various locations throughout the city, but one place the crew did not use was an actual house for the film's central holiday-dressed dwelling.

Instead, the Morgan home was built on a soundstage in the Georgian capital.

Atlanta has become known as a Hollywood East of sorts in recent years, building up an impressive list of credits, including much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the last decade and change. As a part of this, a vast array of soundstages and filming-ready studios have been built to house productions like Out Little Secret.

Buckhead-Chastain, Atlanta

The Morgan house itself (at least the exterior of it), is a real place fans can visit, as it sits within the Buckhead-Chastain neighborhood in Atlanta.

Located in Northern Atlanta, Buckhead-Chastain is recognizable for its abundance of trees and the sprawling Chastain Park (the third largest park in the city).

It is also home to some of the city's most luxurious homes. While some have opted to update these expansive estates (like the one used for the Morgan house), the Buckhead-Chastain area is where one can still find gorgeous colonial homes that date back to the American Civil War.

Northside United Methodist Church, Atlanta

One of the film's most hilarious set pieces comes in for a family trip to a local church for a choir performance and Christmas pageant. That church was the Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

This place of prayer can be seen at around the 1:24 mark of the movie's trailer and serves as the home to a sequence in which Lindsay Lohan's Avery accidentally scarfs down some THC-infused candy.

She is then volunteered to read the story of Christmas in front of the whole church, which goes about as well as one would expect when under the influence.

Decatur Square, Decatur

Technically outside the Atlanta city limits, but still considered a part of the greater metropolitan area is Decatur, Georgia, where a couple of Our Little Secret scenes were filmed.

The most prominent Decatur filming location was Decatur Square, a commercial hub in the small city. This brick-lined plaza is bordered by some of Decatur's favorite shopping spots and restaurants.

In the film, it stands in for the exterior of the bar some of the Morgan family visits toward the end of the film.

Images from the filming process were captured by some of the local businesses and shared with the Decatur news outlet, Decaturish.

Das BBQ, Atlanta

Another local Atlanta staple that served as one of the movie's primary filming locations is BBQ restaurant Das BBQ.

The movie seemed to use the business' West Midtown location for one of its final sequences in which Ian Harding's Logan is confronted by Tim Meadows' Stan to join him in constructing the 'lifestyle community' he has dreamed of.

Das BBQ has two Atlanta locations and is known for its authentic southern cooking, specializing in everything from brisket to chicken wings.

Our Little Secret is now streaming on Netflix.