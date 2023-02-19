DC to Announce Major Actors In Superhero Reboot In Coming Months

James Gunn's Twitter page is a gift to DC fans eager for announcements regarding when to expect more information about his and Peter Safran's franchise reboot.

The director's Twitter musings have given fans of DC plenty of excitement, from announcements such as when the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate would be revealed, to a fun, no-impact poll about Superman's costume.

Gunn's openness with fans has allowed for major speculation backed by evidence right from the person who would know best.

Further, fans can always be on the lookout for new information, without the necessity of a press conference being scheduled or a press release being posted for every little thing.

Major DC Casting Announcements Soon

Tweets from James Gunn revealed that major casting announcements for his and Peter Safran's film and television reboot of DC will occur within the next "6 months."

A post from Bleeding Cool kicked off the new information, with the publication tagging Gunn in an article about 8 DC characters the publication hopes appear in the new DCU:

Arsenal (Roy Harper) Superman (Jon Kent) Vixen (Mari McCabe) Terra (Tara Markov) Green Lantern (Kyle Rayner) Nightwing (Dick Grayson) Static (Virgil Hawkins) Batgirl (Cassandra Cain)

Gunn responded, implying that four out of the eight characters featured in the image on the Tweet would, in fact, make appearances:

"Would 4 of 8 do?"

In response, Twitter user @KevinTalks12 asked Gunn if fans can expect to learn which four will appear within four-to-six months. Gunn responded saying "No way:"

KevinTalks12: "Will we learn about who the 4 out of 8 within the next 6 months? 👀👀" James Gunn: "No way."

This prompted user @ANTHONY_IU to ask more generally about if any "major casting announcements" will be revealed from now until August, to which Gunn responded simply "Yes:"

ANTHONY_IU: "will we get any major casting announcements in the next 6 months?" James Gunn: "Yes"

What DC Casting Will Be Announced Soon?

Despite Gunn's short and simple responses, the information the director revealed actually offers a lot worth speculating about.

Regarding the announcements to expect within the next six months, it is likely that casts for Creature Commandos and Waller would come first, as they are seemingly the two projects furthest along in production or development.

The animated Creature Commandos, which will kick off the new DCU, has already revealed a glimpse at what appears to be its main characters, any of whom could be those first "major casting announcements" teased.

As for the four of eight unannounced characters, there are many options fans can get excited about. Any of the eight characters listed would be great on the big screen, but a few do stand out as more likely to appear than others.

Kyle Rayner's Green Lantern could very well appear in the confirmed Lanterns series announced with the slate. Additionally, it would be no surprise if Dick Grayson's Nightwing and Cassandra Cain's Batgirl appeared in The Brave and The Bold, as the inclusion of several members of the Bat-Family has already been revealed, though the specifics remain under wraps.

There is no official release date yet known for Creature Commandos, but it will be the first project in Gunn and Safran's new DCU when it premieres.