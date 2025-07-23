Fantastic Four Popcorn Bucket Guide (AMC, Regal & Cinemark)

All kinds of different popcorn buckets themed after The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be available at different theater chains to celebrate the premiere of the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. Elaborate popcorn buckets have become somewhat of a big deal over the last couple of years, with many major movies receiving them. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is no different, as fans will have a chance to buy buckets that commemorate different characters and set pieces from the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be arriving in theaters on Friday, July 25, 2025, and will be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision). The film will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Fantastic Four: Where to Buy AMC's Popcorn Buckets

AMC Theatres has no shortage of Fantastic Four popcorn buckets to offer fans. While AMC and other theater chains are all releasing their own buckets, AMC has something truly special — an absolutely massive bucket modeled after Galactus' head.

AMC Theatres

The Galactus bucket holds a whopping 361 ounces of popcorn. One of the main complaints some fans have about these illustrious buckets for movies is that they can't actually hold a lot of popcorn, but that is definitely not the case here. Of course, Galactus is one of the largest beings the MCU has ever seen, so it makes sense. While the Galactus bucket will be available to purchase at theaters, it will also be available for online order on AMC's website beginning Thursday, July 24. The bucket costs $79.95.

AMC Theatres

Another unique popcorn bucket that AMC is offering is modeled after HERBIE, the Fantastic Four's trusty companion. HERBIE is somewhat of a jack of all trades, so fans shouldn't be surprised that his popcorn bucket will be the same way. Instead of just holding popcorn, HERBIE will have containers for popcorn, a drink, and candy.

It is also worth noting that the HERBIE bucket will have its own name, as it is called the "Concession Vessel." HERBIE will come with a large drink, large popcorn, and candy.

AMC Theatres

Alongside the more elaborate popcorn buckets will be some traditional vessels. For instance, popcorn tins with baby blue stripes will be sold by AMC, with each of them featuring a blister topper of a main character from The Fantastic Four. If fans choose, they can collect all six of the toppers.

AMC Theatres

Those toppers will be able to be put on the lids of themed cups, which will be modeled after one of the members of Marvel's first family.

AMC Theatres

AMC has the popcorn buckets, cups, and Concession Vessel covered, but the company's merch for The Fantastic Four does not stop there. They will also be offering special collectibles to fans who see the film on opening night (July 24) at one of the special fan events that will be taking place at select AMC locations.

For those who attend that event, a Fantastic Four keychain with the Four's iconic logo will be given away for free.

AMC Theatres

AMC will also be offering special drinks (yes, drinks, not just cups) at select theaters. In a partnership with Coca-Cola, MCU fans will be able to try Freestyle flavors crafted specially for The Fantastic Four. The flavors include Orange Rock Punch from Fanta, Stretch Blend from Barg's, Invisible Force Fizz from Sprite, and Ginger Cherry Blaze from Seagram's.

All of AMC's Fantastic Four merch will be available for purchase at participating theaters on July 24 and will only be available while supplies last. In most cases, especially for popular films, theaters sell out extremely quickly, so if fans want any of these collectibles, they should try to make it to their local theater quite early on July 24.

Fantastic Four: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

AMC seemed to cover a lot of bases with its popcorn buckets, but there was something it was missing — the Fantastic Four's Fantasticar.

Regal Cinemas

Regal solved this issue, as it will be offering fans a popcorn bucket modeled exactly like the Fantasticar. It is unclear exactly how big the bucket is and how much popcorn it will hold, but it is definitely unique in that no other theater chain has a bucket like it.

Regal Cinemas

Like its competitor, Regal will be offering fans an enormous Galactus popcorn bucket. Similar to the one from AMC, Regal's will hold a ton of popcorn and will look just like Galactus' head in the movie.

Regal Cinemas

Alongside its popcorn buckets, Regal will also be offering a collectible combo. This will come with a special popcorn bucket that highlights each of the Four's superpowers, with a standard cup that will include a special topper of one of the Four. If fans choose, they can try to collect all four cup toppers.

Like AMC, Regal will also be offering Fantastic Four keychains to fans who attend the special IMAX event on July 24. The keychains are the same that will be given out at the AMC event.

Regal Cinemas

Regal also partnered with Box Lunch to bring a bit of fun to the 4DX opening night premiere on July 24. For those in attendance at that event, they will be given a mystery box that will include one Fantastic Four: First Steps pin.

Regal's popcorn buckets and other Fantastic Four merch will be available for purchase at Regal Cinemas. Pricing and the exact date it will launch have not been announced, but fans can expect them to go on sale either July 24 or July 25.

Fantastic Four: Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark Theatres

Cinemark jumped in on the Galactus action for its Fantastic Four merch, as the theater chain previously unveiled a popcorn bucket of the Devourer of Worlds' head as well. Like Regal's, Cinemark's Galactus popcorn bucket is absolutely massive and will have LED lights so that the eyes can light up.

Cinemark also released some fairly standard popcorn buckets and cups, with those just showcasing the members of the Fantastic Four on them.

Cinemark Theatres

However, one of Cinemark's other special buckets features a mold of Reed Richards utilizing his superpowers. Reed can clearly be seen on one side of the bucket, and fans will be able to twist it around to get a full look at his arms stretched out. This particular bucket will cost $57.95 USD and will be able to hold 130 ounces of popcorn.

Cinemark Theatres

It is also worth mentioning that Cinemark will be giving away a special collectible to fans who attend the Cinemark XD and REAL D 3D events on July 24. This collectible will be a patch that showcases the Four's logo.

Unlike the other theater chains, Cinemark has already put its Fantastic Four: First Steps merch on sale. Fans can find it at Cinemark locations and on Cinemark's website.

Fantastic Four: Where to Buy Alamo Drafthouse's Merch

Alamo Drafthouse is not releasing any over-the-top popcorn buckets or special cups. Instead, the chain is going a simpler route and is just offering pint glasses themed after The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Alamo Drafthouse

The pint glasses include the movie's logo on the side and showcase each member of the team together behind the logo.

Alamo Drafthouse's pint glasses are available for pre-order on the chain's website with the purchase of movie tickets while supplies last.