Fantastic Four Movie Confirms How Big Galactus Is In Latest Trailer

A new Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer finally revealed exactly how big Galactus will be in the latest MCU blockbuster. After years of waiting, Marvel's First Family will make their Marvel Studios debut in the upcoming film, along with the iconic comic book big bad Galactus. Game of Thrones star Ralph Ineson will voice the towering cosmic entity, marking the Fantastic Four's alternate universe Earth for death.

Galactus arrives in the MCU as one of the largest beings seen in the franchise. In the comics, the character has been known for changing sizes, standing larger than entire planets at times while shrinking down (using the Power Cosmic) to a more manageable kaiju size when landing on Earth. The character's scale in the MCU has been left in relative secrecy through Fantastic Four 2025 marketing, but a new video may have finally addressed exactly that.

The latest Fantastic Four trailer offered fans a bit more information about just how big Galactus will be in the new MCU movie.

Marvel Studios

During the new appropriately 60s-themed First Steps teaser, fans got another brief glimpse of Ralph Ineson's gargantuan villain. However, this time there was some context, revealing just how tall the massive big bad will be.

In one scene, the top of Galactus' head can be seen in the window of the Fantastic Four's base of operations, the Baxter Building.

Marvel Studios

This means the character (at least on Earth) will be as tall as the iconic Marvel Comics locale, which stands at 35 stories in most iterations. Given that a story is traditionally anywhere from 10 to 14 feet, Galactus will be somewhere in the ballpark of 450 feet when he begins wreaking havoc in New York City.

Of course, that will change at various points in the movie, as fans have seen shadows of the character covering entire sections of the Big Apple in trailers for the film, but when he has his boots on the ground, it looks as though he will be around the size of the Baxter Building.

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the movie's central team of Marvel heroes. The new film from WandaVision's Matt Shakman followed the titular foursome as their Earth is threatened by the cosmic entity, Galactus (a towering intergalactic force known for eating planets whole. First Steps comes to theaters on Friday, July 25.

Watch the latest Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer below:

Just How Big Can Galactus Get?

Just because Galactus will be skyscraper-size when he arrives in New York City, does not mean he will remain that way for all of Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The character has been known to change size occasionally in the comics, sometimes making entire planets look like his playthings. He does this by way of the Power Cosmic, a mysterious intergalactic energy that beings can channel to use varying extraordinary powers.

In the comics, the biggest the character has ever been is around the size of a solar system, coming during the original Infinity Gauntlet run of the early '90s.

While it seems unlikely that First Steps will capture that sort of massive scale, there is a good chance audiences will see the character take on the size of a Celestial (which has been seen in the franchise before).

This would see the character's face or body taking up the entire horizon as he looks down upon the people of Earth.