Nike Reveals Invisible Woman See-Through Apparel For Fantastic Four 2025 Movie

Fans of the Fantastic Four (FF) and fantastic footwear, rejoice! With just weeks to go before Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces its titular heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nike has announced the impending release of the Air Force 1 Invisible Woman 2.0.

The sneakers are an update of Nike's original Invisible Woman shoes, which were released as a tie-in with Tim Story's 2005 Fantastic Four film. They feature a sky-blue-and-immaculate-white color scheme to match the costumes of Marvel's First Family (although the iconic Nike Swoosh is in light gray). Additionally, the Invisible Woman 2.0 includes transparent TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) windows as an homage to the Invisible Woman herself, Sue Storm (played in this iteration by Vanessa Kirby). The cerulean soles appear to be semi-transparent as well. Still, not including the Fantastic Four's logo seems like a missed opportunity to make these sneakers that much more special.

Although the 2005 tie-ins were also issued in variations modeled after the other members of the Fantastic Four franchise (read more about a unique Silver Surfer Funko POP! figurine), there's no indication that additional members of FF will get unique kicks this time out. The OG Invisible Woman sneakers also included more see-through surface area.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. It was directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman. In addition to Kirby, it stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser in unspecified roles.

The Nike Air Force 1 Invisible Woman 2.0 is due for release sometime in the fall. They're expected to come with a retail price of $130. You can check out photos below:

Nike

The shoe's see-through plastic is visible on the side and top of the display, right next to the Nike logo.

Nike

The shoes also have a blinged-out "AF1" (for "Air Force 1") dubraea tie on the bottom of the laces.

Nike

More Merch for Fans of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel movies mean merchandising opportunities, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps is no exception.

The announcement of the Nike Air Force 1 "Invisible Woman 2.0" comes hot on the heels (pun intended) of Marvel and Hasbro unveiling the first-ever HERBIE toy from the movie earlier this week. Other recently announced merchandise tie-ins for the movie include Thing Clobberin' FX Fists, action figures from Hasbro's Marvel Legends line-up, and popcorn buckets as well. Fans can surely expect a deluge of yet more items in the coming weeks.