Iconic Marvel Merchandise Craze Returns After 22 Years With Fantastic Four: First Steps

Way back in 2003, when the MCU was merely a glint in Kevin Feige's eye, other studios and directors were trying their hands at producing comic book movies using Marvel's characters. One such attempt was Hulk, directed by an Ang Lee who was still two years away from taking home an Oscar for Brokeback Mountain. Now, Hulk, to its credit, did do some interesting things; Lee used scene transitions that mimicked comic panels, oversaw some slick special effects, and genuinely tried to craft a compelling narrative around Eric Bana's Bruce Banner.

But Hulk simply didn't have the gamma power needed to propel it to the top of the box office (especially in the month that Pixar released Finding Nemo). It opened strong but had a steep second-week drop and things only got worse from there. However, there is one element of Hulk's legacy that has outlived the movie's relevancy and greatly exceeded its popularity: Hulk Hands.

Toy Biz

Arriving on store shelves in early 2003 as a merchandise tie-in for the movie, Hulk Hands were large, green, foam fists, à la Hulk. Manufactured by Toy Biz, who saw the success of their toy Spider-Man web shooters from the previous year and got inspired, Hulk Hands had a fun extra feature; whenever the wearer struck something, the gloves would emit smashing noises and Hulk growls.

Needless to say, Hulk Hands were an instant hit, and the hype surrounding them quickly spiraled into a craze. Hulk Hands started to appear everywhere in pop culture in the mid-2000s, including 2008s hit Will Ferrell comedy, Step Brothers.

Step Brothers

The toys proved so popular that over two decades later, one can still find Hulk Hands in the toy aisle. Wade Wilson even made reference to them in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Hulk might be the strongest there is, but what about Marvel's other big, bulky tough guy, The Thing?

Well, Ol' Ben Grimm got a piece of the pie in 2005 with Toy Biz' Thing Hands, which were essentially Hulk Hands but orange and rocky. Now, with the Fantastic Four set to make their grand MCU debut in July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Hasbro has gone back to a well that has never quite drained.

With Thing Clobberin' FX Fists (via Marvelous News), which arrive in August, Hasbro looks to recapture the magic that was conjured up in '03.

Hasbro

According to Hasbro's official product description for Thing Clobberin' FX Fists, the foam hands make "smashing sounds" when hit against solid surfaces. The full text of Hasbro's description can be read below:

"Kids can imagine saving the day with the Fantastic Four Marvel’s The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists! Imagine smashing into action, just like the nearly indestructible Thing, with these Marvel role play toys. Kids ages 5 and up can slip on the Clobberin’ FX Fists and punch the air or hit a hard surface to activate smashing sounds. For even more clobberin’ fun, punch repeatedly to unleash ramped up sound effects! Featuring design and detail inspired by Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, boys and girls will love re-creating favorite moments and imagining their own cosmic adventures. These fists are made of a soft foam material to ensure safety, and built-in grips keep them secure while kids are clobberin’!"

Whether or not Thing Clobberin' FX Fists inspire the fervor among consumers that Hulk Hands did so many years ago remains to be seen. But anything's possible, especially considering that the excitement for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently burning hotter than Johnny Storm.

It's very likely that young audience members (and perhaps some older ones as well) will walk out of the theater with Thing Clobberin' FX Fists on the brain, particularly if Ben has a good showing in the movie and achieves the coveted status of fan-favorite. But this should be a simple feat for the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing.

This is not the only Thing-based product in Hasbro's First Steps lineup. The Marvel Legends line of six-inch scale action figures has a Ben Grimm figure as a part of its assortment.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25. The Bear standout Ebon Moss-Bachrach portrays Ben Grimm through physical performance (when Ben is human) and motion capture when the character is transformed into his monstrous, rock-covered form thanks to some cosmic rays.

Other cast members include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Playing villain to the First Family will be Ralph Ineson as Galactus with his cosmic wave-catching Herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

Why Is The Thing So Beloved?

Marvel Studios

Introduced in November 1961 in the pages of the landmark comic The Fantastic Four #1, Benjamin J. Grimm is Reed Richards' closest friend, an effortlessly skilled pilot, and eventually, doting husband to his longtime partner Alicia Masters. And despite these gleaming superlatives, Ben is constantly at odds with his own body. While the other members of the Fantastic Four gained powers that did not impact their physical appearances after that fateful spaceflight, Ben metamorphosed into a large humanoid form coated in an orange, rock-like skin.

Horrified by his change, Ben considers himself a monster, when in reality, that couldn't be further from the truth. Yes, Ben Grimm is quick to anger and superhumanly strong, but he's also a complete softie with a heart of gold. Time after time, Ben has stepped up for the Fantastic Four, going to any length he can to protect his family (an act that is frequently announced by Ben's battle cry, "It's Clobberin' Time!").

The Thing has easily been The Fantastic Four's breakout character and is the most popular member on the team. He even had his own Saturday morning cartoon in the early '80s.

On film, though, The Thing hasn't been as well-received. His first role in a major motion picture was in Fantastic Four, which was directed by Barbershop helmer Tim Story and released in 2005. For this movie, actor Michael Chiklis, who was enjoying a run as the lead of the critically acclaimed cop show, The Shield, won the part of The Thing.

Chiklis' performance shone through the constrictive, foam latex suit that covered him head to toe. But Michael Chiklis alone could not save the movie, which was subject to a critical and fan lambasting. Nevertheless, Fantastic Four made enough money to jusitfy a sequel that touched down in 2007. In Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, the Thing costume underwent refinements that kept Michael Chiklis more comfortable and agile. Rise of the Silver Surfer ultimately grossed less than its predecessor, and Fox pulled the plug on another sequel.

But if die-hard Marvel fans were displeased with the first of 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four movies, they hadn't seen anything yet. 2015 brought a franchise reboot: Fantastic Four (which is often mocked as Fan4stic due to the way the title is laid out).

Josh Trank was hired to direct, and while the then-29-year-old filmmaker clearly had a very specific vision for the movie, he was reportedly extremely erratic on set, eventually prompting Fox to take the reins. The finished film was a twisted hybrid of Trank's efforts and executive meddling. And arguably, no one suffered more than The Thing (Jamie Bell).

Ben's Thing form was accomplished through a mo-cap performance, and as innovative as that may have been at the time, the character's design was what many considered a travesty. In this movie, Ben wore no clothing and resembled a giant, walking piece of fried chicken. Fantastic Four was a significant and very public failure for Fox.

Thankfully, Marvel Studios won back the film rights to the Fantastic Four a few years later. The end result will be The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which looks to be a back-to-basics approach to the iconic superteam.

Audiences have already latched onto Ebon Moss-Bachrach's take on the Thing, and the hero is surely to be one of the movie's most talked-about aspects. Marvelites only have a bit longer to wait to see for themselves before The Fantastic Four: First Steps clobbers its way into cinemas.