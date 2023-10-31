Max Announces Imminent Release of One of Marvel's Worst Movies

Max announced that one of the worst Marvel films in history will soon be streaming on its service.

To date, the page-the-screen adaptations of Fantstic Four haven't been the most memorable for Marvel's first family. The century, three live-action feature films will released by 20th Century Fox: Fantastic Four (2005), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), and Fantastic Four (2015).

Now with Disney and Marvel Studios owning the rights, another installment is set to take center stage on May 2, 2025, this time directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision).

This reboot was made necessary after the most recent Fantastic Four film was an objective mess and left a bad taste in fans' mouths moving forward.

Max Streaming Fant4stic Next Month

Marvel

Max announced that 2015's Fantastic Four will be available to stream on November 1.

Regarded as one of the worst movies in Marvel history, it earned a dismal 9% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, it was given a C- CinemaScore by audiences, lower than the likes of Catwoman (2004) or Morbius (2022).

Many viewers complained of a poorly executed plot, lack of character development, and an absurd ending that ruined Doctor Doom.

It also was not a hit among fans, earning a bleak $56.1 million domestically during its box office run.

In addition to Fant4stic being added, Warner Bros. Discovery super-streamer will soon be shaking up its Marvel line-up on the service.

Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004) will all be leaving the platform on November 30.

While mainly DC offerings are available to stream on Max, a select few Marvel films, like X-Men: Days of Future Past, are currently an option to watch on the streaming giant.

Where To Watch Every Fantastic Four Film

Up until now, Fantastic Four (2015), directed by Josh Trank, has been available to stream on Disney+, so fans can still watch it there until November 1.

The 2005 iteration of Fantastic Four, starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis is also currently available on Disney+ along with his sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The 1994 unreleased film adaptation of The Fantastic Four is not officially available for streaming or purchase as it was never officially released to the general public. Some versions of the full film can be found online.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which features a version of Reed Richards played by John Krasinski, is available to stream on Disney+.

In addition, the singular 26-episode season of Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes can now be watched on Disney+.

If the new Fantastic Four film, with an unknown cast, sticks to its release date, expect that new adventure to become available on Disney+ in late 2025.