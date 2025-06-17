Marvel Reveals First-Ever HERBIE Toy From Fantastic Four: First Steps

The MCU's freshly introduced Fantastic Four (FF) are all present and accounted for in Marvel Studios' next film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. There's Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, who can stretch his body and mind well beyond the limits of normal humans, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, whose versatile power-set lets her turn herself and anything around her invisible and create near-impenetrable forcefields, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, a rocky brute with a super-strength and a heart of gold, and Johnny Storm, who can engulf his body in flame and use the blaze to fuel his ability to fly. But who's responsible for minding the Baxter Building while the team is out adventuring?

None other than the FF's loyal Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics, HERBIE for short (or as Ben affectionately calls him, Herb). One of the first good looks at Fantastic Four: First Steps' rendition of HERBIE came at New York Comic-Con in 2024. Since then, Marvel has used the little bot in its marketing campaign for the film.

In the movie, HERBIE seems to serve many designated functions. He cooks the family dinner, he keeps watch over Sue and Reed's infant son Franklin, and likely assists Reed with complex scientific research. And much like George Martin or Billy Preston could be considered the "fifth Beatle," HERBIE is functionally considered the fifth member of the Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is rocketing toward its July release, and the MCU's most adorable automaton (Sorry, DUM-E) is poised to catapult to the position of fan-favorite with general audiences. After all, moviegoers love a small, cute, limitedly verbal character if Grogu and Baby Groot are any indication. To capitalize on HERBIE's incoming popularity, Hasbro has unveiled the first brand new toy based on him.

The HERBIE 4-Inch action figure (via Marvelous News), available in August, will fit in the palm of collectors' hands.

Hasbro

This HERBIE figure isn't completely accurate to the prop in the film. His head is oversized, and many of his retro-futuristic details aren't as prominent. The toy's overall design seems to take inspiration from the Japanese Chibi art style. Hasbro's official product description mentions "moving eyes" and over 10 sound effects. The entire breakdown from Hasbro can be read below:

"Kids can bring home their very own Marvel’s H.E.R.B.I.E., the faithful assistant to the Fantastic Four, with this 4-inch (10 cm) collectible action figure from Hasbro! To activate moving eyes and 10+ sound FX, just press down the head of this Marvel toy. Inspired by analog reel-to-reel tape machines, this H.E.R.B.I.E. figure features eyes that look like tape spools and really spin. For even more fantastic fun, H.E.R.B.I.E. has smooth rolling wheels that allow kids ages 4 and up to send the little droid racing into action. With design inspired by Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kids will love re-creating favorite scenes and imagining their own exciting adventures."

HERBIE will inevitably become something of a cash cow for Marvel. Already, audiences are clamoring for the HERBIE concession vessel, an AMC Theaters-exclusive product that can hold popcorn, candy, and a drink all in one.

As The Fantastic Four: First Steps inches closer to its July 25 release date, it's been confirmed that HERBIE will be voiced by five-time Academy Award-winning sound editor Matthew Wood. In his lengthy career at Lucasfilm, Wood was instrumental in crafting the much of the incredible sonic landscape in the Star Wars prequel and sequel trilogies.

But he has also lent his voice acting talents to several memorable characters, such as General Grievous and every Battle Droid in The Clone Wars. Additional First Steps cast members include Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson, and Julia Garner.

A Brief HERBIE History

Marvel Studios

In the 1970s, as Marvel continued to conquer the comics industry, the House of Ideas was also branching out into other mediums. While big-budget feature films featuring its characters were still decades away, Marvel affixed its attention to the small screen.

The Incredible Hulk live-action TV series, starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno (who has expressed dissatisfaction with the MCU's handling of the Ol' Jade Jaws), was an instant hit and ran for five seasons from 1978-82. Marvel's stabs at the lucrative genre of Saturday morning cartoons were more hit-or-miss.

An animated program based around Spider-Woman, which followed quite a few of the beats from the much-memed Spider-Man cartoon from 1967, was progressive for its era with a woman lead hero.

And in 1978, a year before Spider-Woman premiered, Marvel Comics Animation launched The New Fantastic Four. The roster of the show was devoid of the Human Torch, as Johnny Storm's rights had been optioned for a movie at the time.

Instead, Marvel created HERBIE as the Torch's replacement. HERBIE was conceived by the legendary one-two punch of writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby and was given his voice by veteran voice actor Frank Welker.

Marvel Comics

It didn't take long for the diminutive droid to be imported over to the comics. Marv Wolfman and John Byrne inserted HERBIE into Fantastic Four #209 from 1979.

In-universe, HERBIE was invented by the brilliant Reed Richards in his relentless search for Galactus. There have been multiple versions of HERBIE constructed over the years. At one point, he even wound up in the charge of young genius Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl.

Until The Fantastic Four: First Steps, HERBIE didn't factor into the First Family's big-screen outings. Although he came close. In a deleted scene from Fox's 2005 Fantastic Four movie, a powered-down HERBIE sat languishing on a shelf full of Reed's failed inventions.

He sported a very different look from the character's norm. Jessica Alba's Sue gave the robot a quick, puzzled glance and then immediately turned her attention elsewhere, clearly paying no mind to the forgotten bot.

Josh Trank, the director of the intensely maligned 2015 Fantastic Four movie, sought to include HERBIE in his film, but the idea was reportedly shot down by Fox executive Emma Watts for being too "geeky" (via ComicBookMovie).

When one looks at the needlessly and aggressively grim tone of the finished film, Watts' statement definitely tracks.

Making HERBIE a fixture at the Baxter Building is just one of many ways that Marvel Studios' adaptation of the Fantastic Four has improved on 20th Century Fox's misfires. First Steps' retro-futuristic 1960s visuals lend themselves perfectly to HERBIE, just as The Jetsons' Rosie the Robot before him.

Hopefully, HERBIE gets an enjoyable showing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and survives the team's apparent escape from their home universe, as evidenced by Thunderbolts*' post-credits stinger.