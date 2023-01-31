James Gunn's New DC Movie Slate: Exact TIME of Announcement Revealed

Fans have been waiting all month for the unveiling of at least part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's slate of DC movies.

With tomorrow (January 31) being the last day of January, the announcements are definitely coming. And, the time to expect them may have just been revealed.

Following Monday's "private press event," Tuesday will see a public press conference of some kind with the announcement of at least part of the first "chapter" of this super-powered revamp.

Rather than sitting at their computers refreshing Twitter all day, fans can rest easy, knowing what time the long-awaited announcements are likely to drop.

When Will DC Studios Announce Its Slate?

DC

According to insider Grace Randolph, projects from James Gunn and Peter Safran's new slate of DC movies will be unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at noon, Eastern Standard Time.

The number and types of projects expected to be announced are still unknown outside of the few reporters invited to Monday's press event.

But fans can rest easy in the morning knowing it will not be until 12:00 pm EST that anything will be made public.

So What DC Projects Will Be Announced?

Gunn himself has expressed interest in Tom King's and Grant Morrison's comics, exciting Batman and Superman fans in particular. Though, their stories are not necessarily what will come in the announcement slate.

Fans know that Gunn plans to adapt stories of a younger Superman, perhaps in the styles of Superman Smashes the Klan or Superman for All Seasons.

Extended Superman-adjacent characters are all the buzz in the comics world lately, with the recent Action Comics #1051. Characters like Superboy (both of them, Kon Kent and Jon Kent), Supergirl, Power Girl, or even Lois Lane could always come up in announcements of new projects.

For the World's Greatest Detective, any number of new stories could be told. DCU movies have yet to focus on the extended Batfamily in a truly comics-accurate way.

While Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, Jason Todd, Cassandra Cain, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne have all been adapted into at least animated media, live-action appearances of the extended Bat-Family have been scarce to non-existent. Besides, Duke Thomas is yet to even be included in animated shows.

Characters like Booster Gold are rich with potential and having not been adapted in any notable forms outside of comics would make for a good addition to Gunn's repertoire of characters that only comics nerds had heard of now being popular fan favorites (look to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker as examples).

Many are hoping to see such announcements in the new slate, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Now, all fans need to do is wait until Tuesday at noon, and at least some of their questions should get answered.