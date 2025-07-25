Marvel Studios’ Secret 2028 Movie Might’ve Just Been Revealed (Report)

A new insider report may have just revealed Marvel Studios' untitled 2027/2028 film. While names like Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are filling the Marvel Studios calendar at present, there are still a couple of unknowns on the MCU slate coming up. The franchise has two dates on the calendar coming up in the next couple of years that fans have been watching: one is for an untitled film project in July 2027, and the other in February 2028.

Popular choices to potentially fill those dates include Shang-Chi 2, Doctor Strange 3, a new Black Panther, or the long-gestating Blade film. According to a new report, Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunting epic may finally be on the way, set to fill one of these dates.

On the July 24, 2025, episode of The Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider posited that Marvel Studios' Blade movie is moving forward, and could film as soon as the "second half of next year."

The topic came up when a listener asked if the known scooper had any information about when the blood-sucking MCU blockbuster would be, to which Sneider said either late 2026 or early 2027. He added that, from what he has heard, Marvel Studios now sees Blade as a "priority" and wants to get it done and out:

Q: "Do we have any idea of when 'Blade' will shoot?" A: "Yea, I could see it shooting maybe second half of next year or early 2027. I do think it is real. I think it's a priority."

The last fans heard about the Blade movie was that Marvel had put it on pause, but the movie was still very much part of their plans.

After first being announced in 2019, Blade has been through the ringer. It has gone through several directors and writers and has been taken off the MCU slate entirely, with no publicly known release date.

If it were to get up and filming by the end of next year, one of those mystery 2027/2028 dates would make perfect sense for the film. While it could potentially be ready for that empty slot in July 2027, it probably would make sense to hold Blade for February 2028.

Pushing Blade to 2028 leaves July 2027 open for a movie like Doctor Strange 3, which would likely have significant ties to December 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Blade will focus on Mahershala Ali as its central vampire hunter, a half-mortal, half-immortal out to get revenge for his mother's death. Ali is still confirmed to start in the film alongside modern-day horror icon Mia Goth (who is rumored to play the movie's central villain, Lillith). No director is currently attached to the project, but Thunderbolts* scribe Eric Pearon is reportedly writing the script.

Why Blade Needs To Hit 2027/2028

Marvel Studios

When Blade was outright removed from the Marvel Studios calendar late last year, fans started to worry. Instead of delaying the film yet again, it was just ripped off the MCU slate, leading some to believe we may never see the movie.

While some have speculated recently that this could mean Blade would be reworked to appear in the long-rumored Midnight Suns movie instead of a movie of his own, that may not be the case.

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that the movie is taking a new direction, will take place in the modern day (unlike the period-set scripts from before), and is still something the MCU team wants to make happen.

However, Marvel Studios knows better than anybody that it needs to do something with the movie, or else its star will lose interest.

The only constant throughout the MCU Blade saga has been Mahershala Ali as its exciting anchor piece. While Ali has been patient, continually saying he is excited to play the character whenever Marvel is ready, his tune may change if this goes on too long.

So, if Marvel Studios has a take, it would be smart to get that script production-ready as soon as possible, ideally starting filming by the end of 2026.