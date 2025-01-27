Stranger Things Season 5 Gets New Release Window (Report)

A new rumor points to Stranger Things Season 5 having a familiar release strategy and a widened release window.

The 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes hampered the release of Stranger Things' final season, leaving fans waiting for almost three years for new episodes. However, in 2025, the Stranger Things faithful will finally see the conclusion to the Party's battle against Vecna.

Being one of Netflix's most successful shows, it is only expected that the streaming service would want to make the last season linger with audiences. What better way than stretching out its release window?

Release Window for Stranger Things Season 5 Widens

Netflix

According to What's on Netflix, the release window for Stranger Things Season 5 is between October and November, with a familiar release strategy.

What's on Netflix was told that this season would be split into two, beginning in October and ending in November. However, the outlet was not told specific dates for these installments or how many episodes would be in each.

Fans know this is not the first time Netflix has employed such a release strategy. In 2022, it did the same for Season 4 of Stranger Things, with seven episodes released in May and the final two in July.

When Exactly Will Stranger Things Season 5 Release?

One fan recently discovered that Netflix seemingly listed the release date for the final season of Stranger Things as Thursday, November 27, 2025. In all likelihood, that was merely a placeholder not meant for the public eye.

Another user on X (formally Twitter), @BeyondReporter, claimed "with a grain of salt" that fans will see episodes released "around Thanksgiving and around Christmas." These dates would align with the initially leaked release date as the first part of the two-part installment release strategy.

Additionally, since 2018, Netflix has celebrated the series on November 6, the anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance. The streaming service often used this day to release new information, such as new seasons, projects, and spin-offs (read more about Stranger Things' future here).

It would make far more sense for Netflix to announce its Season 5 release strategy on November 6, teasing the first batch of episodes for around Thanksgiving, then releasing the final few around Christmas the following month.

Seasons 1 through 4 of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.