One X (formerly Twitter) user may have found the Stranger Things Season 5 release date, hidden within Netflix — but fans may still wonder if the date is legitimate or not.

Confirmed to be the show's conclusion (though not the end of stories within the world of the show), Season 5 of Stranger Things has been highly anticipated since the end of Season 4 in 2022.

The long time between seasons—potentially more than three years, to be specific—has seemed to only increase the hype. So, fans may be looking to learn whatever they can about the new season, and how long they may have to wait to see the return of the beloved Netflix series.

Netflix

A release date listing for Stranger Things Season 5 has been spotted in the Netflix website app by X/Twitter user @UpsideDownScoop.

By looking at the way the streaming service's code lists Stranger Things, the account found that what they call the "internal release date" for the season is Thursday, November 27, 2025.

They go on to clarify that the code essentially means that once the official date is announced, this will fill in on the website.

The account also explained that if they check the code for other shows with confirmed new seasons but no date announced (ie Wednesday Season 2 and Squid Game Season 3), the Netflix app code still lists the release dates for their most recent previous seasons.

Of course, as the account specifies several times, this could simply be a filler date, and Netflix can always change plans between now and the announcement, assuming it is legitimate.

It is somewhat difficult to say whether or not this potential release date is real.

November 27 is Thanksgiving Day in 2025, which would make sense as a release date for a show as big as Stranger Things. It would also mark exactly three and a half years since the release of Season 4, on May 27, 2022.

However, it seems unlike Netflix to leave such a highly anticipated piece of information in what is technically public view—even if it takes effort (and some understanding of coding) to find it.

Ultimately, as much as fans may be glad to have even a potential release date, its legitimacy will not be able to be fully confirmed until an official announcement.

Seasons 1 through 4 of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.