One of the leading stars of Stranger Things confirmed when Season 5 of the show may be released worldwide.

Season 4 of Stranger Things was split into two batches. The first set of six debuted on May 27, 2022, with the final two installments dropping on July 1. That means it's been over two years since fans have seen their favorite Hawkins locals.

A prior Netflix earnings call to investors confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in 2025, but a specific release window is still unknown.

Gaten Matarazzo on Stranger Things Season 5 Release Plan

Netflix

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo confirmed the release plan for Season 5 of the beloved Netflix series.

Matarazzo pointed out how 2025 is "a safe bet" while also noting that "there's no guarantees:"

"The plan for people seeing it is definitely next year. That's the goal. And there's always setbacks. There's always things that come into play when making a season, especially one that's huge. So there's no guarantees, but I think next year is a safe bet."

He also offered a brief tease as to what fans can expect from the story, with "the rest of [Hawkins]... now finally well aware that some shit is going down:"

"The rest of the town, obviously, [are] now finally well aware that some shit is going down... I think it's the same, like, vibe we know and love about this gang and getting on their adventures and, of course, the ultimate goal of stopping all this and preventing the Upside Down from infiltrating. But in the context of some pretty serious blows to the group. Of course, Dustin suffered a pretty serious loss at the end of four, and you witnessed the death of a really, really close friend..."

When Exactly Will Season 5 of Stranger Things Arrive on Netflix?

While it should be obvious, one thing is absolute: Stranger Things Season 5 will not be released by the end of 2024.

Production is ongoing and will reportedly continue until the end of the year, potentially even creeping over into January 2025.

For reference, when Season 4 of Stranger Things wrapped production in September 2021, it took 10 months (July 2022) for the finished episodes to start streaming on Netflix. If the show can work at that pace for its final season, fans are looking at a probable October or November 2025 release window for Stranger Things Season 5.

That would set the series up for the perfect debut on Halloween on a Friday next year. What better pairing is there than the final season of Stranger Things and the spookiest holiday?

It's worth noting that since Season 4 was split into multiple parts, so the same might happen for Season 5. If so, there is a chance that the final episodes could run into 2026.

Fans who want more information about Season 5 can read about every actor and character expected to appear in the last season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to hit Netflix at some point in 2025.