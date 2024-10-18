Amazon Prime Video's new comedy film Brothers features a cast of recognizable faces and a few cameos.

The film follows two twin brothers from a long line of felons. One of the brothers, Moke, has settled down with his wife but is forced back into a life of crime when his brother, Jady, reappears in his life.

Every Main Cast Member in 2024's Brothers

Josh Brolin - Moke Munger

Prime Video

Known for his work as Thanos in the MCU (who popped up in a recent VR experience), Josh Brolin stars in Brothers as Moke, the more responsible brother who has chosen to escape his family's life of crime.

Moke has settled down, gotten married, and is preparing to welcome his first child until his twin brother re-enters his life and convinces him to do one more heist.

Peter Dinklage - Jady Munger

Prime Video

Of the two brothers, Jady is the brains of the operation, although he's spent many years in prison. Upon his release, he's eager to rope his brother back into his life of crime by undertaking a job to steal a locked-up set of emeralds.

Peter Dinklage has had a long career, but many would know him best as playing Tyrion Lannister in eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Dinklage also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marisa Tomei - Bethesda

Prime Video

Marisa Tomei plays one of the quirkier characters in Brothers, appearing as Bethesda, a prison correspondent of Jady's eager to spend some alone time with him upon his release.

Tomei also comes from an MCU background having played Aunt May in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films (who may still have an MCU future) and has also had roles in comedies My Cousin Vinny and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Taylour Paige - Abby Munger-Jacobson

Prime Video

Taylour Paige most recently appeared as a cast member in Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F and will soon be seen in the new Stephen King series IT: Welcome to Derry.

In Brothers, Paige appears as Abby Munger-Jacobson, Moke's wife, who has set him on the straight-and-narrow path.

Glenn Close - Cath Munger

Prime Video

Moke and Jady inherited their life of crime from their mother, Cath Munger, played by Glenn Close. Cath abandoned the twins when they were young to go on a crime spree with her then-boyfriend, but she reappears unexpectedly in the twins' lives during Brothers.

Close is an Oscar nominee known for her work on Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, and 101 Dalmatians. Her storied career has even brought her to the MCU as part of the cast of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Brendan Fraser - Farful

Prime Video

Brendan Fraser appears in Brothers as Farful, the son of Judge Farful, who is constantly on Jady's tail to ensure he adheres to their plan of stealing the emeralds.

The role is slightly against type for Brendan Fraser, who starred in the unreleased Batgirl movie and recently won an Oscar for his role in The Whale.

M. Emmet Walsh - Judge Farful

Prime Video

Judge Farful was the last role for legendary actor M. Emmet Walsh. Walsh's career had seen him star in Serpico, Raising Arizona, Romeo + Juliet, The Iron Giant, and Knives Out.

In his final role, Walsh stars as Judge Farful in Brothers, the father of Fraser's Farful. He schemes to release Jady early so that he may conduct the emerald heist for their gain.

Jennifer Landon - Young Cath

Prime Video

Jennifer Landon appears in Brothers as the younger version of Cath, Jady and Moke's mother. Cath's abandonment of the twins when they were young is integral to their story, and Landon portrays Cath in these scenes.

Landon is known best as a cast member on Yellowstone (including Season 5) and has also had recurring roles on The Young and the Restless, Animal Kingdom, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Brooks Indergard - Young Moke

Prime Video

A chunk of time is spent with Moke and Jady when they are younger in Brothers. For these scenes, Brooks Indergard plays a younger Josh Brolin, aka Moke.

Indergard has had only one other acting credit before Brothers: Tommy Hurley in an episode of Pierce Brosnan's The Son.

Jonathan Aidan-Cockrell - Young Jady

Prime Video

Playing a younger version of Peter Dinklage's character is Jonathan Aidan-Cockrell. The actor has appeared in many short films and also had roles in In The Line of Duty and Burning Rubber.

Taylor St. Clair - Wabi

Prime Video

Taylor St. Clair stars as Wabi in Prime Video's Brothers.

St. Clair has also appeared in Dumb and Dumber To, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Ted Ferguson - Dad-Daddy

Prime Video

Another legendary actor, Ted Ferguson, joins the cast of Brothers as Moke and Jady's hillbilly grandfather, who they refer to as Dad-Daddy.

Ferguson has over 100 film and TV credits, with some of his more notable roles being a regular on Tropical Cops Tales and Preacher.

Andrew Joseph Brodeur - Avery

Prime Video

Andrew Brodeur joins the cast of Brothers as Avery Jacobson. The actor has also appeared in Creepshow, Tall Girl, and 2020's The Lost Boys.

Brothers is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.