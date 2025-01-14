Younger Season 8: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Younger Season 8 has become an object of fascination among fans, as audiences wonder if the series will ever return for more episodes.

Originally airing on TV Land before eventually moving to Paramount+ and Hulu, the hit TV comedy ran for seven seasons, starting in 2015 and ending in 2021.

Based on Pamela Redmond Satran's novel of the same name, the series starred Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-something divorcee living in New York City who decides to pose as a 20-year-old in the (how she sees it) ageist professional world.

Will Younger Season 8 Ever Happen?

Younger

After coming to an end with 2021's Season 7, Younger fans are still itching for a potential Season 8. That, however, may never come to be.

According to the series creator Darren Star, Younger was not canceled after Season 7, but he had always seen it as a natural "final season" to the long-running comedy (via TVLine):

"We are unofficially planning [Season 7] as a final season."

However, he has expressed interest in bringing the show back in some form since then, potentially as a full-length feature film.

In 2021, Star was asked by Deadline if he saw a potential reboot for follow-up for the series somewhere down the line, to which he responded, "I don’t know about rebooting the entire series," but he could see them coming back for a movie if that were on the table:

"I don’t know about rebooting the entire series, but could we come back for a movie at some point, that would be a lot of fun, down the line, to think about."

If a film were to happen, it would not be the first time a fan-favorite TV series has been brought to the big screen (look at this year's upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, for example).

It is not as though the show's big stars have abandoned the series. Many of them remain enthusiastic about potentially returning.

"We love each other so much," star Sutton Foster told Variety in 2021, remarking that " If we ever are so lucky to return to the world of Younger, I can only imagine that everyone would be game:"

"Nothing official. It’s just all of us hoping because we love each other so much. We all feel so lucky to have had this world. If we ever are so lucky to return to the world of 'Younger,' I can only imagine that everyone would be game. It really was a very special place. It was a really remarkable show to be a part of — cast and crew — I would love for there to be a reunion special. We’ll have to put that out there into the universe now."

Her co-star, Nico Tortorella, was similarly optimistic about Younger coming back at some point, sharing in the same interview that "I think that there most likely will be another version of that story at some point:"

"I think that there most likely will be another version of that story at some point. Whether it's in the next five years, 10 years, who knows? I just can't imagine there won't be a film at some point."

At one point, a spin-off series set in the Younger universe was greenlit, but those plans ultimately fell through. In 2020, it was revealed that Hilary Duff's 26-year-old book editor character, Kelsey Peters, was set to lead her show (per Variety), with few details beyond that known at the time.

However, just over a year after the spin-off was first reported, Star admitted that the show was "pretty much off the table," as Season 7 ended her story in his eyes (via TVLine):

"I think that’s pretty much off the table. [Kelsey moving to California] could have set up the spinoff, sure, but that’s also just the way we wanted this to end. We resolved her story regardless of any notion of a spinoff."

The show has seen renewed interest, as all seven seasons have been made available on Netflix in the U.S. While there is no guarantee, this (along with enthusiasm from the creator and cast) could be the push needed to make Younger Season 8 happen. Whether it happens at Netflix (its new streaming home) or elsewhere remains to be seen.

Younger is streaming on Netflix.