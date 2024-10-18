Carrie Preston and Carra Patterson return as the formidable lawyer-detective duo of the NYPD in Elsbeth Season 2.

The hit CBS series is a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight that puts the spotlight on Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni as she moves to New York from Chicago to serve as NYPD's consultant to solve high-profile cases.

Elsbeth Season 2 premiered on CBS on October 17.

Every Main Cast Member & Guest Stars Who Appears in Elsbeth Season 2

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston returns as Elsbeth Tascioni, a Chicago-based lawyer who moved to New York to act as a consultant for the New York Police Department (NYPD) while also investigating Captain Wagner on the side.

After proving Captain Wagner's innocence in Season 1, she is now back to work full-time as a member of the NYPD.

She is known for having an unorthodox method of solving crimes and she has proven time and time again that she is a strong asset to the NYPD.

Preston returns as Elsbeth after appearing in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The actress also has credits in True Blood and The Holdovers.

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce reprises his role as NYPD Captain Wagner in Elsbeth Season 2.

After occasionally butting heads with Elsbeth in a good chunk of Season 1, the pair resolve their differences during the finale and they agree to work as a team moving forward.

The change of dynamic between the pair should serve as a good sign as more complex cases are expected to arrive in Season 2.

The Wire fans may recognize Pierce for playing Detective William "Bunk" Moreland in the series. The actor also starred in Horrible Bosses, Selma, and The Money Pit.

Carra Patterson - Kaya Blanke

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson is back as Officer (soon-to-be-detective) Kaya Blanke in Elsbeth Season 2.

After finally being promoted to detective by Captain Wagner, Officer Blanke is ready to take on more responsibilities as she continues to work side by side with Elsbeth to help solve unique cases for the NYPD.

Patterson is known for her roles in The Arrangement, Straight Outta Compton, and Evil.

Gloria Reuben - Claudia Payne

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben plays Claudia Payne, Captain Wagner's wife who strikes a friendship with Elsbeth during Season 1.

Reuben has over 80 credits to her name, including roles in Lincoln, Falling Skies, Mr. Robot, and Admission.

Fredric Lehne - Lieutenant Dave Noonan

Fredric Lehne

Fredric Lehne portrays the overarching villain of Elsbeth Season 1: Lieutenant Dave Noonan.

He is Captain Wagner's longtime friend and workmate who was arrested in Season 1, Episode 9 after betraying Wagner by using his name in illegal transactions.

Not much is known about Noonan's role in Season 2, but he could be seeking revenge against Elsbeth and Wagner after the embarrassment that he faced over his arrest.

Lehne previously appeared in Westworld, Dexter: New Blood, and Dr. Death.

Molly Price - Detective Donnelly

Molly Price

Molly Price returns as Detective Donnelly, an NYPD detective who helps Elsbeth and Officer Blanke with some of their high-profile cases.

The actress was last seen as part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 10.

Fans may recognize Price for her roles in Jersey Girl, Sex and the City, and Third Watch.

Danny Mastrogiorgio - Detective Smullen

Danny Mastrogiorgio

Another NYPD detective who returns in Elsbeth Season 2 is Detective Smullen (played by Danny Mastrogiorgio).

The character was last seen as a cast member of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 5 where he helped arrest the suspect behind the murder of a tennis champion.

Mastrogiorgio is best known for playing Detective Anthony Fucci in Instinct. The actor also has credits in Billions, The Affair, and Share.

Nathan Lane - Phillip Cross

Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane joins the cast of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 1 as Phillip Cross, a passionate opera lover who may or may not be the prime suspect in the killing of a finance executive after a night at the opera.

Lane has credits in Modern Family, Only Murders in the Building, and The Producers.

The actor also appeared as part of the cast of Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Daniel Davis - Dr. Yablonsky

Daniel Davis

Daniel Devis reprises his role as Dr. Yablonsky who appeared as part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 6, "Ear for an Ear."

Dr. Yablonsky is a veteran plastic surgeon who helps Elsbeth and Officer Kaya with their investigation of Astrid Olsen's death.

Davis starred in all 145 episodes of The Nanny as Niles the butler. The actor also appeared in The Blacklist, Gotham, and New Amsterdam.

Vanessa Williams - Roselyn

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams joins the cast of Elsbeth Season 2 as Roselyn.

Roselyn is a rich jewelry enthusiast who decides to spearhead a jewel heist after learning about her bankruptcy.

Williams portrayed Wilhelmina Slater in 85 episodes of Ugly Betty. The actress also has credits in Desperate Housewives, The Shaft, and Eraser.

Rob Riggle - Neal Dorsey

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle guest stars in Elsbeth Season 2 as billionaire Neal Dorsey.

Neal's grudge against a fellow billionaire and old enemy takes an unexpected turn after his rival dies in an accident while training for a mission to space.

Riggle is a veteran comedian known for his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Stepbrothers, and 21 Jump Street.

Brittany O'Grady - Mackenzie "Mac" Andrews

Brittany O'Grady

Brittany O'Grady appears as a guest in one of the episodes of Elsbeth Season 2.

The actress plays Mackenzie "Mac" Andrews, a party girl who appears to have murdered somebody after being chased by an unknown assailant.

O'Grady can be seen in Star, It's What's Inside, and The White Lotus.

Pamela Adlon - Chef Veeve

Pamela Adlon

Pamela Adlon plays Chef Veeve in Elsbeth Season 2.

Veeve is a well-renowned chef and the owner of one of New York's much-talked-about restaurants whose anger management issues led to a deadly turn of events involving one of her staff members.

Adlon is known for her roles in Better Things, Louie, and Reverse the Curse.

Vanessa Bayer - Deedee

Vanessa Bayer

Vanessa Bayer appears as part of the Christmas episode of Elsbeth Season 2.

According to TV Insider, she portrays Deedee, a hardworking wife who is tired of becoming second fiddle to her husband so she chooses to murder him instead of filing for a divorce.

Bayer has credits in Trainwreck, Office Christmas Party, and Saturday Night Live.

Dan Bucatinsky - Kidder Hawes

Dan Bucatinsky

Dan Bucatinsky is another guest star in Elsbeth Season 2. He plays Kidder Hawes in the series' Christmas episode.

In the same report from TV Insider, Kidder is described as a branding expert for the Dashers' Christmas empire who strikes a bond with Deedee.

Bucatinsky is known for his work on Air, Scandal, and Hacks.

Christian Borle - Carter Schmidt

Christian Borle

Reprising his The Good Wife role in Elsbeth Season 2 is Christian Borle as Carter Schmidt.

Carter is a lawyer from Chicago who worked alongside Elsbeth. He pays her a visit in Season 2, Episode 2.

Borle appeared in Evil, Run the World, and Prodigal Son.

New episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 premiere on CBS every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+ a day later.