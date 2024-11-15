Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 5 continues to add to the CBS series' growing guest star lineup every week by introducing Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill) and a returning guest star from Season 1, Laura Benanti (Supergirl).

"Elsbeth Flips the Bird" dives deep into the world of New York restaurants as Elsbeth Tascioni investigates the tragic death of a kitchen staffer who is described as devious by his former boss.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 5 premiered on CBS on November 14.

Every Main Cast Member of Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 5

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston returns as Elsbeth Tascioni, a Chicago-based lawyer who moves to New York to become the NYPD's special consultant for complex murder cases.

In "Elsbeth Flips the Bird," she spearheads the investigation of a dead kitchen staff named Jordan who was working for a renowned executive chef named Chef Veeve.

She believes that Chef Veeve has something to do with Jordan's death, even though the police found her badly injured in the kitchen where the dead body lies.

Later in the episode, Elsbeth apologizes to Chef Veeve for treating her like a suspect, but it turns out that she uses this apology to forge a strong bond with her so that she can learn the truth.

Aside from her roles in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Preston is best known for appearing in Claws, The Dating Game Killer, and Person of Interest.

Carra Patterson - Kaya Blanke

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson is back as part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 2 as Officer Kaya Blanke, an aspiring detective who is juggling responsibilities between school and her day job as a cop to meet the necessary credits to fulfill her promotion.

In Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 5, Kaya works together with Elsbeth to unearth Chef Veeve's dirty deeds.

Patterson can be seen in The Arrangement, Straight Outta Compton, and Evil.

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce plays C.W. Wagner, the NYPD's captain and one of Elsbeth's close friends.

Captain Wagner is still trying his best to bring in more fun in his precinct after realizing that the morale of his employees is low (which was pointed out by newly-hired Lieutenant Connor who is part of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3's cast).

As a way to make his detectives and other employees feel good, he invites everyone to his place for a game of poker.

Pierce has over 100 credits, with roles in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Chicago P.D., and Suits.

Pamela Adlon - Chef Veeve

Pamela Adlon

Pamela Adlon joins the cast of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 5 as Chef Veeve, a world-renowned executive chef and the owner of one of New York's hottest restaurants.

A day before the opening of her restaurant, it is revealed that one of her longtime kitchen staffers, Jordan, died in her kitchen.

It also turns out that she was present before his death, telling Elsbeth and Officer Kaya that she was beaten up by two guys wearing masks before finishing off Jordan who tried to save her life.

Still, Chef Veeve's story is being scrutinized by Elsbeth because she believes that something else happened that night.

Adlon is known for her roles in Better Things, Louie, and Reverse the Curse.

Micaela Diamond - Detective Edwards

Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond is part of Season 2, Episode 5's cast as Detective Edwards, the investigator tasked to find out the truth behind Jordan's death.

Diamond returns after appearing as part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 8.

Diamond is best known for her roles as Peggy in Tick, Tick... Boom! and the Girl from Anthro in Up Here.

Laura Benanti - Nadine Clay

Laura Benanti

Another returning cast member is Laura Benanti's Nadine Clay who last appeared as part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 10 (the finale).

Nadine is a retiring supermodel who was on the shortlist of Elsbeth's suspect list.

She returns in Season 2, Episode 5 when she reunites with Elsbeth during the opening of Chef Veeve's restaurant.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Benanti for playing Alura Zor-Eli in Supergirl.

The actress also appeared in No Hard Feelings, Take the Lead, and Life & Beth.

John-Henry Hirozawa

John-Henry Hirozawa

John-Henry Hirozawa appears in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 5 as one of the kitchen staff members of Chef Veeve's restaurant.

Hirozawa's notable credits include Dynasty, Bull, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Keeley Miller

Keeley Miller

Keeley Miller guest stars as another staff member of Chef Veeve who seems to be a close friend of the victim, Jordan.

Miller previously appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FBI: Most Wanted, and Mothers' Instinct.

Jack Davenport - Sam

Jack Davenport

Jack Davenport plays Sam, Chef Veeve's assistant in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 5 who advises her to delay her restaurant's opening considering that Jordan died.

Davenport was part of the cast of Dr. Death, Accused, and Why Women Kill.

New episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 premiere every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+ live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.