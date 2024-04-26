Riverdale and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Gina Gershon guest stars in Elsbeth Episode 6.

Elsbeth's case of the week in Episode 6, "Ear for an Ear," focuses on the investigation behind the death of New York's most famous plastic surgeon. Elsewhere in the episode, Elsbeth's deep undercover mission to keep tabs on Captain Wagner is slowly being unearthed by Kaya.

Elsbeth Episode 6 premiered on CBS on April 25. The episode can also be streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Every Main Cast Member of Elsbeth Episode 6

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston leads the cast of Elsbeth Episode 6 as the titular lawyer who moves to New York to shadow in high-profile cases for the New York Police Department (NYPD).

While Elsbeth has proven her expertise in solving cases week after week, the main suspect in "Ear for an Ear" is perhaps the toughest culprit to figure out since she is always one step ahead of her.

Elsbeth works with Officer Kaya to uncover the truth, analyzing why the killer targeted Dr. Olsen and taking a closer look at potential suspects like Dr. Holmes.

Preston returns as Elsbeth after appearing in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The actress also has credits in True Blood and The Holdovers.

Carra Patterson - Kaya Blanke

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson returns in Elsbeth Episode 6 as Officer Kaya Blanke.

Officer Kaya still has strong aspirations to become a detective one day, and she uses her experience working with Elsbeth to her advantage.

The latest episode shows Kaya continuing her secret mission for Captain Wagner to keep an eye on Elsbeth. The only problem is that Kaya appears to have grown to love her new wacky and cheerful partner.

At the end of Episode 6, Kaya finally uncovers Elsbeth's undercover mission to spy on Wagner, giving their friendship an unexpected turn.

Patterson's notable credits include The Arrangement, Straight Outta Compton, and Evil.

Wendell Pierce - C. W. Wagner

Wendell Pierce

Captain Wagner of the NYPD (played by Wendell Pierce) is the precinct's strict leader who wants nothing but results that lead to his team's success.

After discovering that Elsbeth is going undercover to unearth his dirty deeds, Captain Wagner needs to be careful, which is why he tells Officer Kaya to monitor the lawyer's actions in exchange for a potential promotion to become a detective.

The Wire fans may recognize Pierce for playing Detective William "Bunk" Moreland in the series. The actor also starred in Horrible Bosses, Selma, and The Money Pit.

Micaela Diamond - Detective Edwards

Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond joins the cast of Elsbeth Episode 6 as Detective Edwards.

Detective Edwards is a tenacious and overly competitive investigator who wants to outdo Elsbeth during the case of the week.

Her one flaw is her strong reliance on technology while finding the truth instead of observing individuals tied to the crime.

Diamond's most recognizable roles include playing Peggy in Tick, Tick... Boom! and the Girl from Anthro in Up Here.

Gina Gershon - Dr. Vanessa Holmes

Gina Gershon

Gina Gershon enters the world of Elsbeth as a veteran plastic surgeon named Dr. Vanessa Holmes.

Dr. Holmes is a tough cookie to crack in Episode 6 as she is the prime suspect behind Dr. Astrid Olsen's death. But, who could blame her?

After Olsen rejects her offer for a partnership, the disrespectful TikTok video that she posted pushes Holmes over the edge, leading to her one-time killing act.

Gershon has over 150 credits to her name, with memorable roles as Gladys Jones in Riverdale, Melanie Hawkins in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Glenn Hall in Snoops.

Jillian Gottlieb - Dr. Astrid Olsen

Jillian Gottlieb

Jillian Gottlieb appears in Episode 6 as Dr. Astrid Olsen, Dr. Vanessa Holmes's former protégé who embarrassed her in front of everyone after rejecting her offer for a partnership.

Dr. Olsen is a remarkable plastic surgeon who is rapidly growing in popularity in New York as she begins to open her new practice. Dr. Olsen makes matters worse by insulting older plastic surgeons on her TikTok, noting that they should just retire and allow the younger generation to take over.

The doctor's rise to fame and ego proves to be her downfall since it ultimately leads to her death.

Gottlieb previously appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Soon by You, and The Blacklist.

Holly James - Carolyn

Holly James

Holly James' Carolyn is Dr. Vanessa Holmes' wife who helps Elsbeth and Kaya investigate Astrid's death.

James' other notable credits are playing Aphrodite in The Folly of Paris and being a member of the dance ensemble in Monty Python Live.

Daniel Davis - Dr. Yablonski

Daniel Davis

Another newcomer to the world of Elsbeth is Daniel Davis as Dr. Yablonski.

Dr. Yablonski is Dr. Holmes' colleague and a veteran plastic surgeon. He willingly helps Elsbeth and Officer Kaya in the investigation behind Astrid Olsen's death, much to Holmes' disgust and worry.

Davis starred in all 145 episodes of The Nanny as Niles the butler. The actor also has credits in The Blacklist, Gotham, and New Amsterdam.

Fredric Lehne - Lieutenant Dave Noonan

Fredric Lehne

Fredric Lehne returns in Episode 6 to play Lieutenant Dave Noonan.

Lieutenant Noonan is Captain Wagner's trusted ally in the precinct. The character appeared in "Ear for an Ear" to receive an envelope full of cash from a mysterious individual.

It remains to be seen if the cash is tied to Captain Wagner's dealings. Some have even theorized that Noonan might be the bad guy after all.

Lehne has credits in Westworld, Dexter: New Blood, and Dr. Death.

Danny McCarthy - Agent Celentano

Danny McCarthy

Danny McCarthy is back as DOJ Agent Celentano in Elsbeth Episode 6.

Agent Celentano schedules a face-to-face meeting with Elsbeth while he is in New York to find out any updates about Captain Wagner's shady dealings.

McCarthy is known for his roles in Somebody Somewhere, Good One, and Stronger.

Ajay Naidu - Martin Wali

Ajay Naidu

Ajay Naidu stars as Martin Wali, a key witness who approached Agent Celentano to investigate NYPD's Captain Wagner.

Martin appears in the episode to personally tell Elsbeth about Wagner's illegal deeds.

Naidu can be seen in Dr. Death, Blindspot, and Billions.

New episodes of Elsbeth premiere every Thursday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

