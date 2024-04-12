Parks and Recreation alum Retta joins the cast of Elsbeth in Episode 4 of CBS' new series.

Elsbeth Episode 4, "Love Knocked Off," highlights a unique case for the titular lawyer as she teams up again with Officer Kaya to investigate an elite matchmaker after she decides to go to extreme lengths to protect the truth about her new husband.

Episode 4 premiered on CBS on April 11. The installment can also be streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Every Main Cast Member of Elsbeth Episode 4

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston reprises her role as Elsbeth Tascioni to lead the cast of the new CBS series.

Elsbeth is a lawyer who moves from Chicago to New York to shadow in some unique investigations of the NYPD to give them notes to crack the case. She is also sent on a secret mission to observe Captain Wagner for potential shady actions.

In Episode 4, Elsbeth investigates a matchmaker who kills her client due to jealousy of being in love with someone else. Luckily, the suspect has no experience covering her tracks, making it easy for Elsbeth to find the truth.

Elsewhere, Elsbeth grows closer to Captain Wagner's wife, Claudia.

Preston is back as the titular character after appearing in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The actress can also be seen in True Blood and The Holdovers.

Carra Patterson - Kaya Blanke

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson's Kaya Blanke is an NYPD officer who joins Elsbeth as her partner during investigations in some of New York's high-profile cases.

Officer Kaya helps Elsbeth unpack the fact that the matchmaker tried to make a new identity for the victim to raise her profile in matchmaking. Her unique ability to uncover the truth within the bigger picture proves useful as the suspect gets nabbed pretty quickly.

Patterson's notable credits include The Arrangement, Straight Outta Compton, and Evil.

Wendell Pierce - C. W. Wagner

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce plays NYPD Captain Wagner in Elsbeth Episode 4.

While he was initially annoyed over Elsbeth's arrival into the NYPD, Captain Wagner was impressed by her expertise in her first few weeks in the station.

In Episode 4, though, Wagner denied Elsbeth's request for NYPD divers to help crack the case involving the matchmaker. Despite that, Elsbeth still finds a way to solve the investigation.

The latest installment also showed a glimpse of Wagner and his wife's foundation in an eventful gala.

Pierce's most recognizable role is playing Detective William "Bunk" Moreland in The Wire. The actor also appeared in Horrible Bosses, Selma, and The Money Pit.

Retta - Margo Clarke

Retta

Retta guest stars as a matchmaker named Margo Clarke in Elsbeth Episode 4.

Margo is an elite and celebrity matchmaker who arranges for her client, Lainey, to fall in love with Gabriel, a conman willing to make the former fall in love with him for money.

However, when fake love turns into something real, Margo becomes distraught, and she ultimately kills Gabriel (what a shocker).

Parks and Recreation fans may recognize Retta for her role as Donna Meagle in the series. The actress also has credits in Fracture, To The Bone, and The Morning Show.

Paloma Garcia-Lee - Lainey

Paloma Garcia-Lee

Lainey (played by Paloma Garcia-Lee) is Margo's client looking for her one true (perfect) match. She matched with Gabriel, and they fell in love with each other instantly.

While Lainey is heartbroken over the fact that Gabriel is an imposter, Elsbeth and Kaya reassure her that he does genuinely love her.

Garcia-Lee's most recognizable role is playing Adrienne in Fosse/Verdon. The actress can also be seen in The Oscars and West Side Story.

Gloria Reuben - Claudia Payne

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben appears in Elsbeth Episode 4 as Claudia Payne.

Claudia is Captain Wagner's wife known for her charisma and impressive fashion style (no wonder Elsbeth wants to be like her).

Claudia spearheads the Wayne Foundation Gala in the latest installment, and she also wants Elsbeth to be her friend.

Reuben has over 80 credits to her name, with roles in Lincoln, Falling Skies, Mr. Robot, and Admission.

Ryan Cooper - Gabriel Erwood

Ryan Cooper

Another guest star in Episode 4 is Ryan Cooper as Gabriel Erwood.

Aside from being a murder victim, Gabriel is not his real name. Instead, his real name is actually Dennis and he was an Uber driver who didn't even finish college (not the typical rich guy whom Lainey fell in love with).

While he made a deal with Margo to file a divorce against Lainey after a year, Gabriel eventually fell in love with her during their time together, and this became the main reason for his demise.

Cooper is known for his roles in And Just Like That, Rough Night, Confess, and Eye Candy.

Christopher Gurr - Antique Merchant

Christopher Gurr

Christopher Gurr appears in Episode 4 as a chatty antique merchant.

The antique merchant's comment about Margot's replacement was pivotal for Elsbeth and Kaya to uncover the suspect's sinister scheme regarding Gabriel.

Gurr recently appeared as Marius in A Murder at the End of the World. The actor also starred in The Good Fight and The Gilded Age.

Ruffin Prentiss - Detective Darren Jax

Ruffin Prentiss

Ruffin Prentiss joins the cast of Elsbeth Episode 4 as Detective Darren Jax.

Detective Darren Jax appears at the NYPD station to inform Elsbeth and Officer Kaya that they should stop their investigation since two fishermen found Gabriel's body by the lake in the Hamptons.

Jax also gives Elsbeth and Kaya information about the nature of his death.

SEAL Team fans may recognize Prentiss for his role as Summer Kairos in the series. The actor was also featured in Insecure and The Arrangement.

Maria Jung - Tina Moore

Maria Jung

Maria Jung's Tina Moore was Gabriel's (Dennis) previous girlfriend for 14 years and was saddened by the fact that he was murdered.

Tina revealed that Dennis dumped him in the past, and she is still bitter about it.

Jung previously appeared in The Magic Bomb, The Karma Club, and Paterno.

Danny McCarthy - Agent Celentano

Danny McCarthy

Danny McCarthy reprises his role as Agent Celentano, the individual who assigned Elsbeth to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

At the end of Episode 4, Celentano checks up on Elsbeth about the status of her investigation regarding Captain Wagner, with him asking her if there is anything suspicious during the Payne Wagner Foundation Gala.

McCarthy has credits in Somebody Somewhere, Good One, and Stronger.

Christopher Michael McFarland - Bus Driver

Christopher McFarland

Christopher Michael McFarland briefly appears as a bus driver who gets interrogated by Elsbeth about whether or not he saw Gabriel ride the bus during the night of his disappearance.

McFarland's notable credits include The Plot Against America and Sneaky Pete.

New episodes of Elsbeth premiere every Thursday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

