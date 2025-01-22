Frequent Will Trent guest star Cora Lu Tran portrays the title character’s dog walker, Nico.

Will Trent, which is in its third season on ABC, follows the titular detail-oriented Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent as he solves crimes in and around Atlanta. The show is based on a series of novels by Karin Slaughter.

While not a series regular, Cora Lu Tran’s Nico has appeared in roughly half of the program’s episodes.

Who Plays Nico on Will Trent?

Will Trent’s Nico is played by actor Cora Lu Tran. The character appeared in the series’ second-ever episode and has gone on to recur in 13 additional installments.

Tran is a bonafide animal lover. Several posts on their Instagram account highlight their affection for many members of the animal kingdom, including dogs, cats, and horses.

According to Cora Lu Tran’s biographical details on IMDb, they also have a strong interest in martial arts and regularly train in the practice of Shaolin Kung Fu. Tran is also highly skilled with weapons such as the broadsword and bo staff.

Cora Lu Tran Previously Starred in Icarly and Criminal Minds

Prior to their recurring gig on, Will Trent, Cora Lu Tran cropped up on popular TV shows like the long-running Criminal Minds. Tran guested in a 2022 episode of the venerable procedural, playing Riley on one of the first installments to debut since Criminal Minds made the leap to Paramount+.

Also on Paramount+, Tran was seen as a waiter on the gone-too-soon revival of Nickelodeon’s iCarly. Beyond that, they have also been seen in the Netflix exclusive movie Family Switch as well as in Paradise, a Tubi Original.

Cora Used To Make YouTube Vlogs

Tran once tried their hand at vlogging, uploading slice-of-life style videos to YouTube that chronicled their day-to-day adventures. Dubbed The Acorable Show, Tran produced 16 vlogs overall, with the last one having been uploaded in 2020 with the title “Quarantine Birthday Vacation”.

Interestingly enough, the first eight Acorable Show videos are currently listed as “private” and are not available for viewing.

Cora Will Next Star in the Short Saturday Ritual

Coming up, Cora Lu Tran’s next project in the pipeline is a role in the short film Saturday Ritual. While not yet publicly released, Saturday Ritual premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in June 2024.

The film has also been screened at the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival and SOHO International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Sydne Horton, the logline for Saturday Ritual can be seen below:

”Cammie's relationship with her soccer mates is put to the test when a psychic reveals a hidden truth.”

Horton went home with the Teen Choice Audience Award for Best Teen Short Film at NewFest in 2024. Cora Lu Tran played Emery in Saturday Ritual.

How To Follow Cora Online

Cora Lu Tran can be seen on Instagram at the handle @acorable.

Will Trent’s next episode airs on ABC on Tuesday, January 28. Read a recap of the recent episode “Sunny Side Up” here.